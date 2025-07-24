The Police welcome Brandon Ly from Premier League side Burnley

Football

HÀ NỘI National Cup winner Hà Nội Police have introduced new signing Brandon Ly from Premier League side Burnley Football Club.

"Welcome Brandon Ly to Hà Nội Police family. With a background in English football, versatility in defence and a progressive spirit, Brandon Ly promises to be an important piece in the team's future journey," the club posted.

Ly is one of the most promising young Vietnamese-origin talents currently. The 19-year-old has a Vietnamese father and an Irish mother. He grew up in the Sheffield United youth academy before moving to Burnley in 2023.

The 1.75m player plays as a defensive midfielder, but can also play central midfield and at right back.

Last season, he was a key player for U21 Burnley, playing 32 matches in the Professional Development League.

He also took part in seven matches in the Premier League Cup, scoring one and assisting two.

"I will train and be ready 100 per cent for Hà Nội Police. I want to make history with the team," said Ly.

Currently, Ly does not have Vietnamese nationality, but he expressed his desire to play for the Vietnamese national team in the future. This is an important reason that motivated him to give up his football dream in England to return to join the Police.

"My dream is to wear the Việt Nam national jersey and I will make my family proud of me," Ly said.

Ly is the second overseas Vietnamese player to join the team in this transfer window. Previously, center back Adou Minh left Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh to join Hà Nội Police.

The 2025-26 season will begin on August 15 with Hà Nội Police, who finished third last season, hosting powerhouse Thể Công – Viettel at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium. VNS