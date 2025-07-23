Việt Nam U16 women’s team gather for 2025 Southeast Asian championship

Football

HÀ NỘI The national U16 women’s football team will begin their first training camp this year today, in preparation for the 2025 ASEAN U16 Women’s Championship in Indonesia in late August, the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) announced.

A total of 30 players have been called up for this training phase. The team are led by Japanese head coach Okiyama Masahiko, who is also in charge of the U20 women’s squad.

The U16 team will assemble on the morning of July 23 and hold their first training session on the same day's afternoon at the Việt Nam Youth Football Training Centre in Hà Nội, where they are expected to play a series of friendly matches before heading to Indonesia for the regional tournament.

Okiyama will face a particularly busy period in August as he prepares both the U16 and U20 women’s teams for major competitions. While the U16 team will compete in the Southeast Asian championship, the U20 side will play in the 2026 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers.

Group B matches of the 2026 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers will also take place at the Việt Nam Youth Football Training Centre. This setup offers several advantages for the U16 squad, including close coordination between the two youth teams.

Okiyama will be supported by an experienced group of assistant coaches, many of whom are former national players, to help manage the demanding schedule ahead.

The official draw for the 2025 ASEAN U16 Women’s Championship was held in Indonesia on July 21 afternoon. VNA/VNS