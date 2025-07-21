Players have chance to shine in national U15, U21 football tournaments

Football

HƯNG YÊN — Defending champions PVF and Thể Công-Viettel both showed their power in the first round matches of the National U15 Football Championship, which began on July 20 in Hưng Yên Province.

Bùi Đức Anh scored the first hat-trick of the tournament, two in the first half and one in the second, in Thể Công Viettel's 6-0 win over Kon Tum. Khà Đức Nguyên netted a double while Mai Gia Huy scored an own goal in the additional time.

In the other Group B match, Đồng Nai lost 1-3 to Đồng Tháp.

In Group A, PVF failed to find the back of SHB Đà Nẵng's net in the first half, which was affected by heavy rain.

Four minutes after the interval, Phạm Tuấn Kiệt netted the opening goal, which motivated both sides to play more open.

It was only luck that could save Đà Nẵng from conceding more goals near the end of the match when PVF's strikers missed their opportunities from close range

In the other match, Hà Nội and Tây Ninh drew one goal apiece.

The annual national championship features 12 teams competing in three groups. The top three teams will collect VNĐ100 million, VNĐ80 million and VNĐ50 million, respectively.

According to Việt Nam Football Federation Deputy General Secretary Nguyễn Minh Châu, youth tournaments play an important role at both the national team and club levels.

These competitions create opportunities for players to demonstrate their character, desire and football mindset, proving that they are worthy to play for youth teams in the future.

VFF signed a contract with Japanese expert Ikeuchi Yutaka, who will advise VFF in the youth football training and play scout for possible players

In other football news, all the stronger teams won their first matches of the National U21 Football Championship on July 20 in HCM City.

In Group B, Thể Công Viettel beat the hosts 4-3 while PVF overcame Tây Ninh 6-0 to top the ranking table.

In Group C, defending champions LPBank HAGL I proved their strength, defeating Đồng Tháp 5-1. Hà Nội dominated the match but scored only one goal to beat Đắk Lắk 1-0.

Twelve teams will compete for the prestigious trophy until July 31. VNS