Việt Nam starts ASEAN U23 Championship campaign with win against Laos

Anh Đức

JAKARTA — Kim Sang-sik's young players started their 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship journey with a comfortable 3-0 win against Laos on Saturday.

Captain Khuất Văn Khang opened the score early in the first half, before 21-year-old centre-back Nguyễn Hiểu Minh made his mark on Vietnamese football with a double in the latter stages of the game.

After the group stages draw was made, pundits predicted a comfortable path for the defending champions, Việt Nam under-23s. With only Laos and Cambodia in a three-team group, Việt Nam only need one win and a draw to progress to the semifinals.

But no road to success is paved with roses. Before the tournament starts, main striker Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn suffered an injury during training and had to be replaced last-minute by Lê Văn Thuận. The team held up Nhàn's jersey as a sign of tribute in the pre-match ceremonies.

With defeat meaning a looming chance of elimination, Laos' head coach Ha Hyeok-jun opted for a defensive game, and only held on to just 10 per cent of possession in the early stages of the game.

Despite the Laotian's rough challenges, Việt Nam did well to avoid tackles and find their way to Laos' net. Văn Khang was one of Việt Nam's brightest spots in the first half, opening the score in the 19th minute with a vicious one-touch shot that left keeper Kop Lokphathip no chance.

With control of the game and the scoreline by their side, coach Kim subbed off key players, and also tried out some odd tactics, such as putting heritage midfielder Viktor Lê up front as a centre-forward.

With a commanding performance, despite multiple chances being squandered during the game, Việt Nam's next goals were just a matter of time. And the goals did came, but not from the players up front, but a defender of all people.

In the 71st minute, the 1.84 metres tall Hiểu Minh rose up and powerfully headed the ball into Lokphathip's net to double Việt Nam's lead. Minh found his second goal just 13 minutes later with a great turn and shot from around the penalty spot into the top corner.

With this result, Việt Nam now stood atop Group B, needing only a draw against Cambodia, who already drew Laos 1-1 on July 16.

After the match, National Team and Under-23s Head Coach Kim Sang-sik was cautious in addressing the team's victory, and expressed the need for the team to pay attention to the next match against Cambodia, rather than the semifinals.

"It is important to focus on ourselves and play as we have planned," said Kim.

Kim Sang-sik's team will face Cambodia on Tuesday in Jakarta. VNS