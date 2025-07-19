Giang places first in Asian pickleball tournament

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Trịnh Linh Giang has placed first in Asia after winning part of the PPA Tour Asia earlier this month.

Giang successfully took the continental men's singles title at the Panas Malaysia Open 2025, the first tournament of the PPA Tour Asia competition system. He earned 1,000 points to top the ranking table.

Runner-up Vanshik Kapadia of India came second with 800 points, while Wong Hong Kit of Hong Kong (China) placed third with 600 points.

Giang, 28, was once a top tennis star in Việt Nam, making major contributions to the national team in the Davis Cup and regional tournaments.

But when the pickleball movement developed, the Hanoian player switched to the new sport and quickly proved his ability, going on to make his name there too.

In the women's competition, Long Yufei of China, Nicola Schoeman of Australia and Tang Nok Yiu of Hong Kong secured the top three positions.

Ken Tâm was the highest ranking female player for Việt Nam, earning ninth place with 100 points.

In the doubles ranking, Tâm came in fifth, while her male teammate Lê Xuân Đức was fourth.

After the Malaysia Open, Giang and many other players will take part in events in Hong Kong, Japan and the Vietnam Open in September in HCM City. — VNS