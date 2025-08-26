Việt Nam advance to ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025’s semis

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam booked a place in the semi-final of the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025 after their second win in Group B on August 25 in Surakarta, Indonesia.

The Vietnamese girls defeated Myanmar 2-0 with both goals scored from the penalty spot at the Sriwedari Stadium.

Following a first-half stalemate, Việt Nam opened the scoring in the 69th minute through a Lê Thị Hồng Thái penalty.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh, who had earlier missed a penalty, made no mistake from the spot on 85 minutes when she sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to bring a win for Việt Nam and place in the last-four.

In Group C, Thailand thumped Singapore 7-0 with Phatthamonthon Saengta leading the charge with four goals in the 30th, 33rd, 45th+2 and 55th minute.

The rest of the goals were scored by Monthida Numnuan in the 58th minute, Kawinthida Kikuntod in the 85th and Charlotte Ellari in the additional time.

They emerged as the best runners-up of the tournament and will play Việt Nam on August 27.

Meanwhile host Indonesia who topped Group A and Australia who placed first in Group C after two wins each, will play each other in the other semi-final match.

The final will be held on August 29. VNS