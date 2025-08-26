Vinh wins Asian shooting bronze medal

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Paris Olympian Trịnh Thu Vinh has won a bronze medal at the 16th Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun 2025 in Kazakhstan.

Vinh was the only one of four Vietnamese competitor that advanced to the final of the women's 25m pistol event. With 29 points she placed third and took a bronze, her first ever medal in this category in a continental competition.

Zhang Yueyue and Xiao Jiaruixuan both of China came first and second, respectively.

Earlier, Vinh competed in the 10m air pistol but failed to enter the top three.

Previously, Việt Nam won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the categories for junior shooters.

The only gold went to Nguyễn Thị Mai Chi in the women's 10m moving target rifle event.

More than 1,000 athletes from 27 federations are taking part in tbe event. They will continue their competitions until August 29 at the Shymkent Shooting Range. The championship will close a day later. VNS