Competitors set to show off their skills at National Security Sports Games

Police Games

HÀ NỘI — The ninth Sports Games for National Security, featuring police officers and security personnel competing in a variety of sports and martial arts as well as a contest on security regulations and other job-specific knowledge, will begin on July 26 in Hà Nội's Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

According to the organisers speaking at a press conference on July 18, the Games and contest are the largest sporting and expertise events for the People's Public Security force, which are held regularly to enhance physical training and fighting spirit for officers and soldiers.

This year, thousands of police officers, non-commissioned officers, students of the People's Police schools, police workers and individual members of the Việt Nam People's Police Sports Association will take part in the competition, which is organised by the Ministry of Public Security.

The events are meant to raise awareness among participants, their family and other supporters about the national police's traditions and history, including 80 years of building, fighting and growing since the August Revolution (August 19, 1945) and 20 years of the National Day for Security (August 19, 2005).

The Sports Games also aim to demonstrate the power of the police force, promote the emulation movement 'For National Security' and encourage officers to actively study and practice to improve their political qualities and responsibility. All are working to build a truly clean, strong, disciplined, elite and modern public security force.

"This Games and contest combination is the largest ever, with the most sports and categories, and is closely linked to physical training and working effectively," said Major General Phạm Kim Đĩnh, director of the Department of Political Affairs at the Ministry of Public Security.

"In many sports, due to the large number of athletes registering to participate, preliminary and qualifying rounds had to be organised in many regions."

He added that through the competitions, police-athletes will demonstrate the regularity of their will, physical strength and the development of the national police and security forces in preparing for the new era.

Organisers said the Ministry of Public Security would review the sport and physical training of the police force since 2020. The ministry will also evaluate the results and quality of regulation and military work training as well as martial arts practices for the entire force.

The Games and contest are expected to raise police officers' awareness of and compliance with the People's Public Security regulations and promote exercise and sport for better health and to enhance their physical strength, combat readiness and ability.

Qualifying rounds have already been held in different locations including Hà Nội, HCM City, Huế, Lâm Đồng and Phú Thọ. More than 16,000 police-athletes competed in athletics, seven-a-side football, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, martial arts, Chinese chess and swimming, as well as quizzes on police regulations and contests about firefighting and rescue operations.

During the qualifiers, organisers held many other activities including music, dance and trumpet performances, cavalry parades, motorcycle riding and other events like qigong, demolition, VIP protection and terrorist arrest demonstrations that attracted massive public attention and support.

The finals will be held from July 26 to August 1.

According to the organisers, the opening ceremony will be held on a large scale using new technology combining sound and light effects, along with the participation of many artists and actors.

The closing ceremony for both events will honour the most successful participants and will be held on August 1 at the Grand Ballroom of the ministry headquarters in Hà Nội. VNS