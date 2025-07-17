The Vibe Run invites runners to connect beyond the finish line

ĐÀ NẴNG This August, Đà Nẵng welcomes a fresh take on the running experience as The Vibe Run makes its debut in Việt Nam.

Presented by Pulse Active and Hoiana Resort & Golf, this event combines movement, music and community in a way that’s taken cities like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Singapore by storm.

Set for August 8-9 at the coastal Hoiana Resort & Golf, The Vibe is more than just a traditional race – it offers a blend of movement, nature and celebration, bringing together participants in an atmosphere that emphasises community and shared energy.

Participants can opt for a 21km or 7km course winding through Hội An’s scenic landscapes – lush gardens, dramatic ocean views and a golf course kissed by the sea. And as the sun dips low, the final stretch leads to a sunset beach finish and an all-out celebration on the sand with music, games and shared moments.

Special rates are available for runners through the exclusive ‘Vibe Run Stay Package’ at New World Hoiana Beach Resort or New World Hoiana Hotel, starting from VNĐ2,600,000 net/night for two guests. Bookings must be completed by August 9 for stays any time from August 6 to 12.

Runners, dreamers and adventurers are invited to join The Vibe Run at Hoiana Resort & Golf – Việt Nam’s newest take on the running experience.

Registration is open now atthevibemarathon.com. VNS