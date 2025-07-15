Thailand beats Việt Nam in its first regional Davis Cup match

Tennis

BẮC NINH -- Thailand proved the power of the first-seeded team after sweeping Việt Nam 3-0 in the first match of the International Tennis Federation (ITF)'s Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III Pool A on July 14 in Bắc Ninh Province.

Pawit Sornlaksup won 6-2, 2-0 over Nguyễn Văn Phương in the first singles match. Phương withdrew because of a muscle injury.

Meanwhile Maximus Jones made it 2-0 for the visiting side, beating Vũ Hà Minh Đức 6-2, 6-3.

Despite their great effort, Đinh Viết Tuấn Minh and Nguyễn Minh Phát were not able to overcome Thanapet Chanta and Pruchya Isaro, losing 2-6, 4-6.

Ranking 70th in the world, Thailand have a rich history in the Davis Cup and enjoyed a halcyon period during the early 21st century, when Paradorn Srichaphan and Danai Udomchoke took the team to the World Group playoffs four times.

The side gained promotion from Group III last summer, only to slip up in a defeat against Cyprus in the subsequent World Group II playoffs.

World No. 390 Kasidit Samrej, who didn't play on July 14, is the highest-ranked singles player competing in Bắc Ninh. The 24-year-old, who owns four ITF World Tennis Tour titles and contested his first Grand Slam main draw at January’s Australian Open, has been ever-present in Thailand’s Davis Cup lineup since making his debut in 2019. Last year he won seven matches to help his nation top the Asia/Oceania Group III event in Jordan.

Việt Nam, standing at 83rd globally, returned to the Davis Cup fold in 2003. The team has been a near-permanent fixture in Asia/Oceania Group III. Their best result since then was the Asia/Oceania Group II semi-finals in 2016, while last June the side narrowly missed out in the promotion playoffs against Syria.

Youngster Tuấn is considered a player to watch on the host country's team. He made his Davis Cup debut last June, competing exclusively in doubles and posting a 3-2 record. Currently cutting his teeth on the US collegiate tennis circuit at Weber State University, the 20-year-old is likely to adopt a similar role as designated doubles specialist again this time around.

In another Pool A match, third seed Saudi Arabia were led 1-0 by Singapore. Their match will continue today.

Pool B matches also took place at the same time, with Indonesia defeating Cambodia 3-0 and Syria beating Sri Lanka 3-0.

Nine nations are taking part in the Group III event. They are split into two pools, with each side playing the others in the group to determine placings.

The sides finishing first in each pool will be promoted to next year’s World Group II playoffs, where they will be joined by one of the second-placed teams, who will face off on the final day. The two countries relegated to Group IV will be Pool B's bottom team and the loser of the playoff between the two sides finishing fourth. VNS