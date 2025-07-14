Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam 2, Cambodia to vie for police football tournament title

July 14, 2025 - 17:58
Việt Nam 2 will challenge Cambodia in their title defence campaign at the ASEAN Police Football Open on July 15 in Hà Nội.

 

Trần Đức Nam (centre) is the man of the semi-final match after a goal and an assist that helped Việt Nam 2 beat Thailand 2-1 in the ASEAN Police Football Open on July 15 in Hà Nội. Photos courtesy of organisers

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam 2 will challenge Cambodia in their title defence campaign at the ASEAN Police Football Open on July 15 in Hà Nội.

The host side defeated Thailand 2-1 in the semi-final match at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium on July 13.

Trần Đức Nam opened the score for Việt Nam 2 in the 14th minute, and assisted Nguyễn Như Tuấn to find the back of the net five minutes after the interval.

Thailand scored their only goal from a corner kick in the 34th minute. Songkran Paungnoy escaped from the Vietnamese defenders' watch to take the ball in the box, and his close-range header was unblockable.

Under strong local support and urging from head coach Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Việt Nam 2 created a storm of attacks, but none was converted into a goal due to the Thais' strong defence.

Players in action during the first semi-final match between Cambodia and Timor Leste. 

In the earlier semis, reigning champion Cambodia beat Timor Leste 11-10 in a tense penalty shootout. In the official 90 minutes, they drew 2-2.

Thailand and Timor-Leste shared third place and earned US$5,000 each.

The final match will be held at 7pm on July 15 at Hàng Đẫy. It will be aired live on FPT Play. VNS

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

Sports

HCM City Wings show spark despite defeat

A revamped Ho Chi Minh City Wings side delivered their most competitive performance of the season in front of home fans, pushing the title contenders Cantho Catfish to the limit before falling short 64-71. Despite the loss, the team’s fresh line-up and spirited showing signalled a potential turning point in their challenging campaign.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom