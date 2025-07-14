Việt Nam 2, Cambodia to vie for police football tournament title

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam 2 will challenge Cambodia in their title defence campaign at the ASEAN Police Football Open on July 15 in Hà Nội.

The host side defeated Thailand 2-1 in the semi-final match at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium on July 13.

Trần Đức Nam opened the score for Việt Nam 2 in the 14th minute, and assisted Nguyễn Như Tuấn to find the back of the net five minutes after the interval.

Thailand scored their only goal from a corner kick in the 34th minute. Songkran Paungnoy escaped from the Vietnamese defenders' watch to take the ball in the box, and his close-range header was unblockable.

Under strong local support and urging from head coach Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Việt Nam 2 created a storm of attacks, but none was converted into a goal due to the Thais' strong defence.

In the earlier semis, reigning champion Cambodia beat Timor Leste 11-10 in a tense penalty shootout. In the official 90 minutes, they drew 2-2.

Thailand and Timor-Leste shared third place and earned US$5,000 each.

The final match will be held at 7pm on July 15 at Hàng Đẫy. It will be aired live on FPT Play. VNS