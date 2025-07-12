HCM City Wings show spark despite defeat

Xuân Đăng

HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City Wings made a strong impression at home on July 11 despite suffering a 71-64 defeat to the Cantho Catfish at Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium.

Following nine consecutive losses since the start of the season, the Wings introduced a series of changes to their core personnel. Head coach Argel Mendoza and three foreign players — James Martinez, Darrius Austin and Kobe Pableo — were replaced.

Aside from Mongolian player Sanchir Tsagaanbaatar, who remained as the Asian import, all incoming names were familiar to VBA fans. The Wings welcomed 2024 Head Coach of the Year Lê Trần Minh Nghĩa, 2024 MVP Yevgen Sakhniuk, and sharp shooter Dakota Zinser. Vietnamese star Trần Đăng Khoa also made his return to the squad.

Meanwhile, the Catfish fielded their full-strength roster as they sought to consolidate their second place in the standings.

In the first quarter, the hosts started with a line-up featuring Đăng Khoa, Đậu Trung Kiên and their three new imports. Returning to VBA action, Zinser immediately recalled his aggressive scoring form from last season.

On the other side, the Catfish continued to rely heavily on centre Malek Green, with head coach Phan Thanh Cảnh’s system designed to support his dominance. Despite facing a newly formed and energetic Wings side, the visitors led 22-19 after the first 10 minutes.

In the second quarter, both teams turned to their main scoring options in an effort to gain control. The Wings received timely contributions from interior players Sakhniuk and Trung Kiên, while the Catfish benefited from Green’s consistent performance and a surprising offensive surge by Dajuan Madden, allowing them to extend their lead to 44-36 at the break.

The Wings responded strongly in the third quarter, with two early three-pointers energising the home crowd. By the fifth minute, Trung Kiên tied the game at 48-48. What followed was a tense, back-and-forth battle. The hosts managed to narrow the gap to just four points at 56-52, while also doing well to limit the influence of Catfish guard Michael Soy at the three-point line.

Early in the fourth quarter, Sakhniuk once again displayed the playmaking vision that made him last season’s standout, delivering sharp assists. With six minutes remaining and the Wings trailing by just six points, the Catfish were dealt a blow as Madden fouled out after picking up his fifth personal foul.

Seizing the momentum, Đăng Khoa attempted to rally the Wings, but their hopes were dashed by a dominant two-way performance from Green. The American import scored six points and recorded a critical block in the final minutes to secure the Catfish’s hard-fought 71-64 victory.

Green again earned the Player of the Game award after posting 39 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks. “Tonight’s win wasn’t easy. The opponents had quality players and pushed us to the limit. We’ll keep improving day by day to reach the playoffs,” he said.

Due to the intense nature of the game, coach Cảnh kept his key players on the floor for extended stretches, with Soy and Albert Bordeos Opeña playing the full 40 minutes. On the opposing side, Zinser also played the entire game and led the Wings in scoring with 28 points.

Although the Wings remain winless, coach Minh Nghĩa and his talented squad made an impressive return, forcing the reigning runners-up into a grueling contest.

Following the result, both teams retained their positions in the standings, with the Cantho Catfish (seven wins, two losses) in second place, and the Ho Chi Minh City Wings (zero wins, 10 losses) at the bottom in seventh. VNS