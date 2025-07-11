FPT Play holds exclusive media and broadcasting rights for Mandiri Cup 2025

Football

HÀ NỘI — FPT Play has announced it holds the official exclusive media and broadcasting rights for the ASEAN U23 Mandiri Cup 2025, at which Việt Nam aims to win their third in a row later this month in Indonesia.

The national multi-platform digital television provider said on July 10 that all the best, liveliest images and most memorable moments of the prestigious regional championship would be brought to Vietnamese supporters with the highest quality.

Viewers can follow the defending champions and all other squads via terrestrial, cable or satellite TVs, as well as IPTV, internet, mobile, public screening and social networks.

“After becoming the only unit that fully owns the broadcasting rights in Việt Nam, we wish to accompany young players on their journey to conquer the ASEAN U23 Mandiri Cup 2025," said Tô Nam Phương, deputy general director of FPT Play at FPT Corporation.

"With our current efforts, we hope that FPT Play will provide football fans the entire process of growth, development and advancement of young players, in both domestic and international arenas.”

She said as the copyright holder, FPT Play would continue to make more changes, aiming to improve the quality of tournament broadcasts. Viewers will also receive optimal benefits, such as quality programmes and news from a multi-dimensional perspective.

The 2025 tournament is the fifth edition for young players. This year, 10 ASEAN member countries will send their representatives to Indonesia from July 15 to 29.

Teams are divided into two groups of three and one of four, playing at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta and Patriot Candrabhaga in Bekasi.

Việt Nam will play Laos on July 19 and Cambodia on July 22 in Group B.

Indonesia will face Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei in Group A. Meanwhile, Thailand will take on Myanmar and Timor-Leste.

After the round robin matches, the top team and second best in each group will qualify for the semi-finals on July 25. The final is scheduled for July 29 at Gelora Bung Karno.

The biennial championship is considered an important test for youth football in the region to review its development every two years.

The tournament will also help the teams in their preparations for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers and 33rd SEA Games later this year.

In addition to the ASEAN U23 Mandiri Cup 2025, FPT Play also holds broadcasting rights for other local and international events, including the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the national leagues 2025-2026. VNS