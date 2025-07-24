PM fast-tracks resolutions for stalled renewable projects

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued an official dispatch, expediting the removal of long-standing obstacles that have affected renewable energy projects nationwide, with officials asked to report to the Prime Minister by July 25.

The Government acknowledged that while its Resolution No. 233/NQ has made tangible progress in handling hurdles plaguing the projects, significant challenges remain unresolved as several localities, ministries, sectors and agencies have not fully exercise their responsibilities.

Under the dispatch, the Prime Minister ordered that each authority must settle issues within its jurisdiction, and hold accountable for the accuracy and timeliness of its report.

In Lâm Đồng Province, local authorities must handle overlapping zoning conflicts between renewable energy sites and mineral reserves for titanium and bauxite.

Đắk Lắk Province must address complications surrounding the Long Thành 1 solar power project, which overlaps with the Ia Mor reservoir irrigation planning zone.

Meanwhile, chairpersons of the People’s Committee of Đồng Nai, Lâm Đồng, Khánh Hòa, HCM City, and Đắk Lắk are tasked with clearing legal obstacles related to land use for 40 renewable projects, including land leasing, land-use conversion, and land-use expansion.

Đồng Nai, Vĩnh Long, Đồng Tháp, Cần Thơ City, Phú Thọ, HCM City, Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, and Đắk Lắk must classify lands for rooftop solar systems operating under large-scale agro-solar farm models.

The CEO of the Vietnam Electricity is responsible for tackling power purchase price agreements for rooftop solar systems built on agricultural and forestry land. Regarding feed-in tariff (FIT) pricing difficulties for wind and solar projects, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Vietnam Electricity must review and propose clear solutions, which should be submitted to the Prime Minister following consultation with relevant ministries and agencies.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and localities, must review and resolve zoning overlaps involving mineral reserves, irrigation planning, forest and agricultural land-use conversions. It must report unresolved matters to the Prime Minister for further guidance.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is assigned to provide regular progress reports on implementation results. The Government’s Office is in charge of tracking and urging competent localities, ministries, and sectors in executing tasks assigned in the dispatch. — VNS