OCB raises additional $49.7 million through bond issuance

HÀ NỘI — Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) has successfully raised an additional VNĐ1.3 trillion (US$49.7 million) through the issuance of bonds, as announced by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

This issuance, identified by code OCB12512, consists of 1,300 bonds with a face value of VNĐ1 billion each, sold on July 15 and maturing in three years.

The bonds carry an interest rate of 5.35 per cent and are set to mature in 2028.

This latest effort is part of OCB's proactive strategy to bolster its capital base amid increasing market demands.

Since the beginning of 2025, the bank has issued 12 bond lots, raising VNĐ15.2 trillion through bond sales.

Additionally, OCB has undertaken a significant buyback of its previous bonds.

On the same day, the bank repurchased VNĐ1 trillion worth of bonds coded OCBL2427006, which were issued on July 18, 2024, and will mature in 2027.

This buyback is part of OCB's ongoing strategy to manage its liabilities effectively. Since the start of the year, the bank has bought back seven bond lots totalling VNĐ8.5 trillion.

OCB also recently announced a cash dividend of 7 per cent for its shareholders, translating to VNĐ700 per share, with a total payout expected to exceed VNĐ1.7 trillion. This dividend will be paid from the bank's profits after reserves, with the payment date set for August 7.

The bank has received approval from the State Bank of Vietnam to increase its charter capital by more than VNĐ1.97 trillion through the issuance of new shares from its equity.

This move will result in the creation of approximately 197.3 million new shares, increasing OCB's charter capital to over VNĐ26.63 trillion. — BIZHUB/VNS