Amazon and Việt Nam join hands to elevate national brands on the global stage

HÀ NỘI — The robust transformation of e-commerce is opening up unprecedented opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to establish their presence on the global export map.

On July 23 in Hà Nội, the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Amazon Global Selling Việt Nam officially signed a three-year strategic partnership and launched the 'V-Brands Go Global with Amazon' initiative. The programme aims to support 1,000 enterprises and 30 Vietnamese brands in expanding their export activities through e-commerce by 2027.

Speaking at the event, Vietrade Director General Vũ Bá Phú said that proactively promoting trade in the digital environment is no longer optional, but a prerequisite for enhancing competitiveness and achieving sustainable development.

He said: “The V-Brands Go Global with Amazon programme is a strategic and practical initiative, marking a new step in the cooperation between the two parties.”

Commenting on the partnership, Larry Hu, general manager of Amazon Global Selling Southeast Asia, said: “This is a transformative period for Việt Nam’s digital trade. Amazon is committed to supporting businesses, especially in emerging areas, to innovate, digitise their products and expand globally.”

The cooperation will be implemented in two phases: training 1,000 businesses in online export skills through 20 specialised courses, and organising a series of on-site events in cities and provinces like Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh and Hải Phòng. These events will guide manufacturers in shifting towards a global branding model.

According to Amazon, more than 60 per cent of the products sold on its platform currently come from third-party sellers, including thousands of Vietnamese businesses. Over the past five years, the number of Vietnamese products sold on Amazon has increased by more than 300 per cent.

As a notable example, health and wellness firm eHerbal's General Director Lê Thị Duyên said that e-commerce has enabled her company’s brand to reach global consumers, combining Việt Nam’s traditional values with modern technology.

In 2025, Amazon Global Selling will focus on four key areas: promoting online exports, developing industry ecosystems, enhancing logistics capabilities and training seller partners. At the same time, Amazon plans to support major industrial clusters in both northern and southern Việt Nam, leveraging regional strengths to help turn the 'Made-in-Vietnam' brand into a global symbol of innovation and quality. — VNS