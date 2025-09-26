Vingroup breaks ground on Tân Trào IP and Hải Phòng LNG plant

HẢI PHÒNG — Vingroup on Friday broke ground on two strategic projects including the Tân Trao Industrial Park (Phase 1) and the Hải Phòng LNG Plant, which will be Việt Nam’s largest and one of the most advanced LNG-fired power facilities worldwide.

Together, the projects reinforce Vingroup’s leadership in industrial infrastructure and clean energy, while expanding its global footprint.

The Tân Trào Industrial Park is being developed by Vinhomes Hải Phòng Industrial Park Investment JSC, spanning nearly 227 hectares in Kiến Hưng and Nghi Dương communes.

With total investment exceeding VNĐ4 trillion (US$157 million), Phase 1 will be implemented from Q2 2025 to Q2 2030. Upon completion, the park will provide modern technical infrastructure to attract investment in high-tech and strategic sectors, including electronics, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, supporting industries, new materials and renewable energy.

It is expected to employ tens of thousands of skilled workers from both Việt Nam and abroad, becoming a major growth driver for Hải Phòng and a model industrial hub for the country.

Located within the park, the Hải Phòng LNG Plant is a joint venture between Vingroup and VinEnergo Energy JSC. The facility, covering 100 hectares with investment of more than VNĐ178 trillion, is slated for completion by 2030.

Designed with a total capacity of 4,800 MW (Phase 1: 1,600 MW; Phase 2: 3,200 MW), the plant will generate 9.6 billion kWh annually in the first phase and 19.2 billion kWh in the second. This output will not only power the industrial park but also supply the national grid, helping stabilise the energy system and reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

As outlined in Việt Nam’s Power Development Plan VIII, the Hải Phòng LNG Plant will be the largest thermal power facility in the country and rank among the world’s leading LNG-fired power stations. LNG energy brings clear environmental benefits, with no SO₂ emissions, negligible particulates, and far lower NOx levels compared to coal or oil.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính highlighted the projects’ alignment with Việt Nam’s green and innovation-driven growth strategy

The PM said: “Both projects contribute directly to our goals of sustainable development, energy security, and industrial modernisation, while strengthening independence and strategic autonomy.”

Nguyễn Việt Quang, vice chairman and CEO of Vingroup, emphasised the integrated model.

“By combining a high-tech industrial park with a world-class LNG power plant, we are creating a closed-loop industrial-energy ecosystem that enhances investment appeal and supports sustainable growth,” he said.

Vingroup’s track record in Hải Phòng includes the VinFast automobile complex launched in 2019, which has fueled the city’s strong GRDP growth, as well as major investments in infrastructure and urban development such as the Hòang Gia Bridge and four large-scale residential projects.

Building on these successes, the Tân Trào Industrial Park and Hải Phòng LNG Plant are expected to unlock new momentum for Hải Phòng and northern Việt Nam, while supporting the Government’s goals of energy security, industrialisation, and the green transition, positioning the country more firmly on the global economic map. — VNS