Việt Nam Card Day 2025 launched under theme ‘One Touch – Million Trusts’

HÀ NỘI — The organising committee of Việt Nam Card Day 2025 on Friday announced the launch of this year’s event under the theme 'One Touch – Million Trusts', highlighting the country’s progress in digital payments and the banking sector’s commitment to building public confidence in cashless transactions.

Speaking at the press conference, Phạm Anh Tuấn, Director-General of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Payment Department, said 2025 marks the final year of the 2021–25 project to promote non-cash payments. After four years of implementation, the project has laid a solid foundation for sustainable and inclusive digital finance.

Non-cash payment transactions have grown at an average annual rate of over 62 per cent, while the national payment system has remained stable and uninterrupted. By the end of 2024, 86.97 per cent of adults held bank accounts, demonstrating the rapid expansion of financial inclusion.

Tuấn said: “This event acknowledges the achievements of the banking sector in digital transformation and cashless payments.

"It also reflects our alignment with national strategies on science, technology, digitalisation and administrative reform, while affirming the sector’s role in developing the broader digital ecosystem to serve people and businesses.”

Tuấn said that digital payments will remain a cornerstone of national digital transformation. The SBV will continue improving the legal framework, promoting modern services such as domestic cards and e-wallets, and strengthening public–private partnerships to ensure a safe, efficient and inclusive payment ecosystem.

Phùng Công Sưởng, Editor-in-Chief of Tiền Phong Newspaper and co-chair of the event, linked the initiative to Resolution 57 issued by the Politburo in December 2024, which sets ambitious targets for Việt Nam to become a regional leader in digital economy and society by 2030, and a high-income, innovation-driven country by 2045.

“With the message ‘One Touch – Million Trusts’, Việt Nam Card Day 2025 translates the spirit of Resolution 57 into action - fostering digital payment habits, spreading trust across society and laying the groundwork for financial technology breakthroughs,” Sưởng said.

“When consumers believe in transparency, safety and data security, they will willingly adopt digital services. Without that trust, no slogan can succeed.”

Banks are also expanding support for small businesses. According to Đoàn Hồng Nhung, Executive Board Member and Head of Retail Banking at Vietcombank, Resolution 68 has enabled credit institutions to widen digital payment and lending solutions for SMEs and household businesses.

Vietcombank has introduced credit packages bundled with its DigiShort solution, allowing merchants to accept non-cash payments, manage sales and issue e-invoices.

Nhung added that the bank is working on data-driven credit scoring systems to deliver more transparent and tailored lending, thereby strengthening the private sector's competitiveness. “Over 90 per cent of our transactions are now conducted digitally, reflecting customer trust in everyday life.”

Nhung said: “To ensure safety, Vietcombank deploys multi-layered security technology and advanced authentication methods. We have never recorded a security incident caused by the bank that harmed customers, and we consistently comply with, or even anticipate, regulatory requirements.” — VNS