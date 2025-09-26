Billionaire Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo meets NYSE leader amid market gains

NEW YORK — It was a tale of jets, debts and Wall Street bets as Vietnamese business powerhouse Dr Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, chairwoman of Vietjet and HDBank, made a high-profile visit to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this week — a move seen as elevating Việt Nam’s ambitions in the global financial arena.

Thảo’s visit came as President Lương Cường touched down in New York to attend the High-Level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, adding diplomatic weight to Việt Nam’s presence in the US.

Her stop at the NYSE followed a headline-making milestone in Seattle, where Vietjet took delivery of its first Boeing 737 aircraft under a US$32 billion deal for 200 jets — the largest aviation agreement ever between Việt Nam and the US.

At the NYSE headquarters, Thảo was welcomed by Lynn Martin, chair of the NYSE and only the second woman to hold the position in the institution's 300-year history.

The meeting included discussions on the rapid growth of Việt Nam’s capital markets, with a spotlight on the performance of prominent Vietnamese companies such as Vietjet and HDBank – both listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and constituents of the VN30 index of leading stocks.

Thảo expressed her ambition to see Vietnamese enterprises listed on the NYSE in the near future.

“We are excited to explore capital-raising opportunities in New York – the world’s leading stock exchange,” she said. “This is not just the aspiration of Vietjet and HDBank but also a shared dream of many Vietnamese enterprises seeking to integrate more deeply into the global economy.”

NYSE chair Lynn Martin reaffirmed the exchange’s commitment to supporting international companies looking to access US capital markets.

"We are always ready to share our experience and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses entering the New York market," she added.

Currently, the NYSE hosts approximately 2,400 listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of nearly $29 trillion.

As part of the visit, Thảo participated in the ceremonial closing bell at 4pm (local time), marking the end of the trading day. The US stock market closed 48 points higher, adding a symbolic note to an already momentous day for US-Việt Nam business relations.

The visit to the NYSE not only opens new opportunities for Vietjet, HDBank and other Vietnamese enterprises but also showcases a dynamic, globally integrated Việt Nam with a clear ambition to thrive in the era of globalisation. — VNS