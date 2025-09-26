Việt Nam, China’s Shandong province seek stronger trade links

HÀ NỘI — A trade – investment conference was held in Hà Nội on September 25 to deepen the economic ties between Việt Nam and China’s Shandong province.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Trương Thanh Hoài laid stress on the robust economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, which hit a record level of US$205.2 billion last year.

Hoài noted that the ministry has not only played a key role in fostering the Việt Nam–China economic ties but also developed cooperation with China’s major ministries, sectors, and localities, including Shandong, adding the two sides have actively exchanged information, organised trade promotion, and created platforms for enterprises to expand cooperation in trade, industry, and energy.

Việt Nam–Shandong trade turnover grew 12.5 per cent in 2024 and surged 18.9 per cent in the first eight months of 2025. Việt Nam’s exports to Shandong jumped 29.4 per cent during January - August, making Việt Nam the province’s third-largest trading partner in ASEAN.

Despite the growth, the two sides boast huge potential for economic – trade collaboration, he said, elaborating Việt Nam–Shandong trade accounts for only 4.5 per cent of total Việt Nam–China trade and 2.5 per cent of Shandong’s overall foreign trade.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade stands ready to support the business communities of the two sides to promote the implementation of projects and signed agreements, achieving sustainable and concrete results.

According to deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, also Chairman of the Việt Nam – China Friendship Association, amidst global volatilities, Việt Nam and China should strengthen cooperation to facilitate economic – trade – investment activities to mitigate risks.

He welcomed the arrangement of events that help promote people-to-people exchange, enhance trust, and expand substantive cooperation between the two countries.

On the occasion, 13 cooperation agreements were signed between Vietnamese and Shandong enterprises. Besides, the conference also featured business networking sessions with the participation of more than 250 enterprises across machinery, construction, IT, food, agriculture, energy and new materials, among others. — BIZHUB/VNS