Technology shield: AI solutions protect authentic goods in the digital age

HCM CITY — The surge of counterfeit and imitation goods on Việt Nam’s e-commerce platforms has grown increasingly severe, with violations becoming more sophisticated in both scale and method.

While strict enforcement by authorities remains crucial, the long-term safeguard lies in enterprises actively protecting their own brands and consumers exercising informed choices – empowered by digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in the first half of 2025, more than 33,000 products were removed and over 11,000 online shops were sanctioned for violations.

In HCM City alone, the municipal Market Surveillance Department uncovered and handled 526 cases, imposing fines totalling nearly VNĐ20 billion (around US$780,000).

These figures underline how complex and persistent online infringements have become.

Consumers are often the first victims. Nguyễn Thị Toán, a resident of the city’s Tân Mỹ Ward, recalled her frustration when purchasing shoes online: “I carefully checked seller reviews before ordering. Yet when the parcel arrived, the product looked similar to the photos but the material was poor, the colours faded, and the gluework was crude.”

Enterprises, however, suffer the heaviest losses – not only financially but also in reputation.

Bird’s nest products of Nha Trang Yến Sào Joint Stock Company have been widely counterfeited on unauthorised websites.

“These sellers use our images and certificates, such as ISO and food safety documentation, but deliver fake products. We only learn of it when customers file complaints, forcing us to explain and restore trust,” said Tạ Đình Vũ Đàm, deputy general director of the company.

The helmet industry is another frequent target. Asia International Group, owner of brands such as Asia, Royal, Roc and Royce, has lost at least 30 per cent of revenue due to counterfeit helmets, particularly low-quality imports from China falsely labelled with safety certifications.

“We invest heavily in research, production technology and quality inspection, but counterfeiters simply copy our designs and trademarks to sell online. The immediate damage is revenue, but worse is the erosion of consumer trust,” said Nguyễn Văn Thịnh, deputy general director of the group.

The growth of online trade has thus become a double-edged sword: while opening vast opportunities, it has also turned every consumer good – from cosmetics and food to apparel and household items – into a target for imitation.

According to Nguyễn Đức Lợi, chairman of the Anti-Counterfeiting Fund, perpetrators deploy increasingly difficult-to-detect tricks, from replicating packaging and creating fake accounts to exploiting the anonymity of e-commerce platforms.

AI as a technology shield

To minimise these risks, enterprises are turning to technological “shields” to protect both their reputation and consumers.

“E-commerce accounts for around 30 per cent of our group’s total revenue. It is a potential channel but also fraught with risks. We invest in consumer education about the importance of certified helmets, build direct sales channels from factory to consumer, and apply product codes for traceability,” said Thịnh.

“Each helmet now carries unique identification labels, making counterfeiting more difficult.”

Yet technology is moving beyond simple labels. Companies such as CHG are pioneering AI-based authenticity solutions.

“We are developing AI labels that act as a digital passport for products,” explained Nguyễn Viết Hồng, general director of CHG and vice chairman of the city's Consumer Protection Association.

“These labels not only provide traceability but also function as a virtual assistant available 24 hours a day. Consumers can scan a code and instantly access verified information, while the AI system answers queries about origin, certification and product quality.”

For consumers, such solutions offer transparency and confidence. For enterprises, they provide a proactive defence against counterfeiting by securing brand identity in the digital marketplace.

State agencies are also moving in this direction. Trần Giang Khuê, head of the city's the Intellectual Property Office, acknowledged that even authorities struggle to distinguish genuine from fake in today’s e-commerce boom.

“Digital tools are essential for transparency and for identifying authentic goods,” he said, stressing that digital transformation – particularly AI and blockchain – represents the most practical safeguard for both regulators and businesses.

The Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy is finalising amendments to the Law on E-commerce, focusing on seller identification, stricter platform accountability, and greater use of AI and blockchain to detect fraud.

As Việt Nam accelerates on the digital highway, e-commerce is both a growth engine and a hotspot for abuse.

The fight against counterfeiting can no longer lag behind.

By integrating AI-powered authenticity systems, enterprises and consumers together can create a more transparent, secure online marketplace – one where genuine products are shielded from imitation, and trust becomes the true currency of trade. — VNS