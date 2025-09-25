National Innovation Day 2025 to spotlight Việt Nam’s push for technology and sustainable growth

HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Day 2025, opening on October 1 at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hòa Lạc, will be one of the year’s biggest platforms for technology, business and policy exchanges the country has ever held.

The three-day event, combined with the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2025 (VIIE 2025), is expected to highlight the country’s commitment to innovation, digital transformation and sustainable growth.

More than 800 delegates, including Party and State leaders, Government agencies, local authorities, enterprises, research institutes, universities, investors and international organisations, will attend the opening ceremony.

The day will also see the launch of the Provincial Innovation Index 2025 and activities to promote innovation across sectors.

According to organisers, the expo will attract about 40,000 visitors from October 1 to 3.

Nearly 200 booths will showcase thousands of products and solutions from start-ups, domestic enterprises, research bodies and global technology giants. Companies and organisations from the United States, Germany, France, Japan and other leading innovation nations will also participate.

The event will feature a wide range of forums and workshops.

A major highlight is the 'Forum on Promoting Innovation and Strategic Technologies' with the participation of global names such as the World Bank, NVIDIA, Qualcomm and Meta. Other key sessions include the 'France – Vietnam Innovation Forum' with Nobel laureate Serge Haroche, the Digital Asset Market Forum and the Vietnam–Germany High-Tech Industry Forum.

Education and youth engagement will also be in focus, with the National STEM Education Conference, the launch of the Vietnam VEX Robotics Championship 2026, and a series of STEM showcases. In addition, the Vietnam Mobility Festival will allow visitors to experience new vehicle technologies through exhibitions and test drives.

NIC Director Vũ Quốc Huy said the innovation day and expo are concrete steps to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

This event is not only a gathering of global and local innovators, but also a clear message of Việt Nam’s determination to foster innovation, build strong supply chains, and enhance national competitiveness, he said. — BIZHUB/VNS