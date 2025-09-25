Việt Nam boosts cooperation with Shanghai-based organisation on smart urban development standards

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng has called for enhanced cooperation with Chinese partners to develop a clearer legal framework, particularly focusing on strategies and standards for the development of Việt Nam's smart urban areas.

Hosting a reception for a delegation from the World Laureates Association Development Foundation (WLA Development Foundation) in Hà Nội on Thursday, Dũng emphasised that smart urban development, although relatively new to Việt Nam, plays a crucial role in the country's urbanisation process and is prioritised by the Government.

Cooperation with China should centre on experience sharing, helping Việt Nam shorten the timeline for building smart urban areas, he said, highlighting the country’s ultimate goal of achieving rapid and sustainable development while harnessing the digital economy’s achievements for urban growth.

He encouraged the Shanghai-based organisation to support Việt Nam's human resources training efforts, stressing that such programmes must target appropriate personnel, including officials and specialists at central and local management agencies, as well as bring tangible results.

The Deputy PM assigned the Ministry of Construction to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the WLA Development Foundation, providing the basis for implementation, supervision, and close coordination between the two sides.

Chief Director of the WLA Development Foundation Wu Xiangdong suggested bilateral cooperation spanning smart city planning, human resources development, standardisation of the evaluation system, and technological solutions. The foundation expressed a strong interest in establishing cooperation channels on the smart urban area development between the two sides. — VNA/VNS