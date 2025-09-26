VN’s fruit, vegetable exports estimated at $6.11 billion in nine months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s fruit and vegetable exports are estimated to surpass US$6.11 billion in the first nine months of 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 8.3 per cent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

September alone saw exports hitting nearly $1.29 billion, the highest monthly figure ever recorded. This represented a surge of 36 per cent compared to August and 41 per cent compared to the same month last year. With this strong growth momentum, the sector is on track to approach or even surpass $8 billion by the end of the year.

To sustain growth, the fruit and vegetable industry is urged to strengthen its presence in major markets, particularly those that have signed free trade agreements with Việt Nam such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, the European Union, and China. Prioritising these destinations is expected to minimise risks and ensure long-term export value.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is working to address obstacles in durian exports to China, while closely monitoring customs clearance and cross-border trade at northern border gates, especially during the peak harvest season and the Lunar New Year.

The ministry also plans to step up trade promotion for products with official export status and market advantages, including fresh coconuts, dragon fruit, jackfruit, bananas, watermelons, mangoes, longans, mangosteens, lychees, rambutans, passion fruit, and durians.

In the longer term, Vietnamese exporters are encouraged to diversify processed fruit and vegetable products. Developing convenient, healthy, and value-added items not only meets changing consumer demands but also helps reduce transport costs, minimise spoilage, extend shelf life, and raise the competitiveness of Vietnamese products in global markets. — VNA/VNS