SSI to offer 415.6 million additional shares to existing shareholders

HCM CITY — Shareholders of SSI Securities Corporation (HOSE: SSI) approved a plan to issue additional shares to existing investors through a rights offering at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held in HCM City on September 25.

Under the plan, SSI will issue 415.6 million shares at a ratio of 5:1 (owning five shares entitling the holder to purchase one new share). The proposed offering price is VNĐ15,000 per share. The issuance is scheduled for 2025–26, or another time determined by the Board of Directors (BoD), subject to approval from the State Securities Commission.

The offering is expected to raise more than VNĐ6.2 trillion (US$234.9 million), lifting SSI’s charter capital to nearly VNĐ25 trillion ($947 million). Proceeds will be used to expand margin lending capacity and invest in bonds, certificates of deposit, and other valuable papers, with allocations decided by the BoD.

Previously, SSI had issued more than 104 million shares through a private placement to professional securities investors, equivalent to 5.28 per cent of its outstanding shares. Priced at VNĐ31,300 per share, the offering raised more than VNĐ3.2 trillion ($121.2 million), increasing charter capital from VNĐ19.7 trillion to almost VNĐ20.8 trillion as of August 30, 2025. SSI plans to allocate half of the proceeds to investments in certificates of deposit, with the remainder directed toward margin lending operations.

At the meeting, SSI noted that the Vietnamese stock market experienced mixed fluctuations in the first eight months of 2025, mainly due to tariff-related developments. After a weak start to the second quarter triggered by new US tariffs on Việt Nam, the market rebounded strongly after the two countries reached a trade agreement.

By the end of August, the VN-Index closed at 1,682 points, surpassing its 2022 record high and rising 32.8 per cent since the beginning of the year. Amid these market shifts, SSI reported that it maintained flexible management and achieved solid business results.

Its consolidated pre-tax profit in the first half of the year reached VNĐ2.3 trillion ($87.1 million), up 12.1 per cent year-on-year and equivalent to 54 per cent of its annual target set at the annual general meeting of shareholders held in April.

Pre-tax profit in the second quarter increased by 13.1 per cent compared with the preceding quarter, driven by growth across all segments including investment, brokerage, margin lending, and investment banking. SSI’s brokerage market share increased across all three exchanges, with HOSE recording its strongest growth in nine quarters at 10.85 per cent.

Margin lending in Q2 reached a record VNĐ33.1 trillion ($1.25 billion), up 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 62.5 per cent year-on-year. This helped boost margin lending revenue in the first half to VNĐ1.5 trillion ($56.8 million). — VNS