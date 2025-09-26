Việt Nam strengthens role as Focus Country at World Food India 2025

NEW DELHI — Việt Nam has reinforced its growing presence in the global food industry by being honoured as the Focus Country for the second time at World Food India 2025 (WFI 2025), a premier international event taking place from September 25–28 at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition Centre in New Delhi.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Vietnam Pavilion, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyễn Thanh Hải praised the efforts of Vietnamese enterprises in promoting their products abroad, particularly in the Indian market.

He emphasised that participation in major international fairs and exhibitions not only broadens trade opportunities but also promotes the image of Việt Nam and its people to Indian friends.

The Ambassador said he was confident that more Vietnamese businesses in India would boost economic ties, and affirmed the Embassy and Trade Office will keep supporting Việt Namese firms entering the market.

Trade Counsellor Bùi Trung Thướng at the Vietnamese Embassy in India highlighted WFI 2025 as a top global food and beverage event. He said Việt Nam’s participation shows its determination to boost trade and investment, especially in agro-food, and believed the Việt Nam Pavilion would connect businesses, expand markets and build lasting partnerships.

In his opening address, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described WFI 2025 as an event of new connections, new cooperation and new innovations, highlighting India’s three strengths in the food sector – diversity, demand and scale – which underpin its unique position in global agriculture.

According to the organisers, WFI 2025 covers 100,000 square metres and brings together more than 1,500 businesses and over 800 international buyers from 108 countries, along with nearly 2,400 international delegates. The programme features a Global Food Regulators Forum, thematic discussions, buyer–seller meetings, and technology and innovation showcases.

The Vietnam Pavilion features 15 companies showcasing hundreds of products on 150 square metres. Highlights include Napoli coffee, Vinamilk plant-based milk, My Phuong coconut biscuits, cashews, rice, processed fruits from Nuts House, Bao Hung fruit juices, Tomcare Chilica sauces, Duy Anh organic foods, and Eherbal products, all drawing strong interest from local and international buyers. — VNA/VNS