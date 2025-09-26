Mekong Delta OCOP forum kicks off

AN GIANG — The annual One-Commune-One-Product (OCOP) forum of the Mekong Delta, which accounts for 55 per cent of Việt Nam’s rice output, 56 per cent of fisheries and 32 per cent of fruit, opened in An Giang Province on Thursday.

Running through Sunday, the event features a regional OCOP trade connection conference chaired by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, an OCOP product contest, and a trade fair.

Speaking at the opening, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Thanh Nam highlighted that over the past 15 years, the national target programme on new-style rural development has achieved major breakthroughs, with the OCOP scheme emerging as a key driver of rural economic growth.

With significant potential and advantages, the Mekong Delta now has the second-highest number of OCOP products nationwide, after the Red River Delta, with over 3,900 products rated three stars or higher, produced by more than 2,000 OCOP entities. Of these, food products account for the majority, at 82.3 per cent.

Nam stressed that these results demonstrate an effective approach in tapping into the region’s strengths in fruit, fisheries and rice, creating distinctive products that carry its identity.

For the 2026-30 period, he urged localities to draw up development plans with a focus on improving quality management, building reputable brands for domestic and export markets and promoting environmentally friendly, green and sustainable growth.

The official also called for linking OCOP products with tourism, traditional cultural festivals, and open promotional events. — VNA/VNS