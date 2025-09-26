PVI Insurance raises the stakes with capital boost

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance has strengthened its position as Việt Nam’s leading non-life insurer after increasing its charter capital to VNĐ4.32 trillion (US$163 million), up from VNĐ3.9 trillion, giving the company greater firepower to take on major national projects and large-scale contracts. The move signals a strong commitment to sustainable growth.

The capital increase follows a year of remarkable achievements at home and abroad. For the third consecutive year, PVI Insurance received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, confirming its solid financial capacity and stable outlook.

The company also made history at the Country Awards for Excellence 2025, held by Insurance Asia News in Hong Kong, where it was the only non-life insurer in Việt Nam to win across all three categories: Best General Insurer, Vietnam’s Outstanding Claims Management and Best Digital Insurer of the Year.

Domestically, PVI Insurance continues to hold the top position in market share and was once again ranked first in the 'Top 10 Most Reputable Non-Life Insurers in Vietnam 2025' by Vietnam Report.

With its expanded capital base, PVI Insurance now leads the sector in terms of capital scale, providing a stronger foundation for developing new products, adopting digital technologies and enhancing customer service. The additional resources will also allow the company to expand cooperation with international partners and serve complex projects that require robust financial backing.

Alongside its financial strength, PVI Insurance maintains transparent governance aligned with global standards and relies on a highly skilled workforce of nearly 2,500 employees nationwide. This ensures steady growth in a competitive market while maximising benefits for both customers and shareholders.

The new capital increase highlights the company’s commitment to growth, improved services and innovation, confirming its position as Việt Nam’s top non-life insurer and a trusted international partner. — BIZHUB/VNS