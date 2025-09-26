PM directs organisation of 2025 Autumn Fair

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed an official dispatch regarding the organisation of the 2025 Autumn Fair.

The fair aims to promote the development of the domestic market, boost consumer demand, connect suppliers with markets and link supply chains, all contributing to the target of achieving over 8 per cent economic growth this year.

PM Chính has assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to take the lead in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST), Vingroup, the Vietnam Exhibition Centre and other relevant ministries, agencies and localities to organise the fair next month.

The fair will serve as a platform for trade, investment, consumption and economic and commercial exchanges. It will also help promote domestic production and boost import-export activities.

To ensure the event's success, the PM has instructed MoIT to coordinate with relevant agencies on preparations for the event, ensuring it is effective, cost-efficient and secure.

The ministry will also organise business-to-business transactions between participating organisations, enterprises and investors, both domestically and internationally, and encourage businesses to showcase and sell their products and services at the fair.

Additionally, MoCST will organise cultural spaces and activities to promote Vietnamese culture, including traditional cuisine, Vietnamese áo dài (traditional long dress), tourism and the entertainment industry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will instruct Vietnamese embassies and diplomatic missions to promote the event abroad, invite foreign enterprises and organisations to participate and facilitate business delegations for exchanges and partnerships with Việt Nam. — VNS