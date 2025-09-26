VN-Index stabilises amid market volatility

HÀ NỘI —The VN-Index weathered a turbulent session in Hà Nội, with sharp swings shaking investor confidence before a second strong showing from VIC helped steady the market.

Throughout the day, cautious sentiment drove increased outflows and thinner liquidity, leading to notable volatility. The benchmark index swung nearly 20 points within just 30 minutes, falling from above 1,670 to around 1,652 points in the afternoon, before clawing back losses by the close.

The VN-Index ended the week at 1,660.7 points, down 5.39 points or 0.32 per cent, bringing an end to its three-day rally.

The market’s breadth slipped back into negative territory as the number of decliners outpaced gainers by 203 to 104. Liquidity also dipped slightly from the previous session to VNĐ26.9 trillion (US$1 billion).

The VN30-Index saw sharper movements towards the end of the session, particularly among banking stocks, which deepened their declines. The 30 largest stocks fell by over 0.32 per cent to close at 1,852.65 points.

Within the VN30 group, 21 stocks declined, five inched higher and four closed flat.

Vingroup (VIC) stood out, posting a nearly 4 per cent rise following a prior gain of over 6 per cent.

TPBank (TPB) led the losses with a 3.1 per cent drop, followed by HDBank (HDB) down 2.7 per cent.

Other notable declines included SSI Securities Corporation (SSI), which fell 2.6 per cent, and Vietjet Aviation (VJC), down 2.5 per cent.

Small and mid-cap stocks showed some resilience, with several names such as KOSY JSC (KOS), Bimico (BMC), BIDV Insurance Corporation (BIC) and Hong Ha Food Investment Development (HSL) hitting their ceiling prices.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also closed lower, down 0.57 per cent to 276.06 points.

Foreign capital continued to flow out, with investors withdrawing over VNĐ2 trillion from the southern bourse and nearly VNĐ100.6 billion from HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS