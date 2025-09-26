FedEx enhances network from northern Việt Nam to Asia, Europe

HÀ NỘI — FedEx Express Corporation, one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, has expanded its service in northern Việt Nam with the addition of a new outbound flight operating every Monday from Hà Nội.

The service is expected to improve connectivity to major Asian and European markets and support Vietnamese businesses in expanding global trade.

The new route connects Incheon International Airport in the Republic of Korea with Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội, before continuing to the FedEx Asia Pacific hub in Guangzhou, China.

With this addition, shipments from the north will reach Asia and Europe one day faster, while exports to trans-Pacific destinations such as the US and Canada will benefit from enhanced service reliability.

The expanded capacity comes ahead of the year-end peak season, offering exporters greater flexibility to meet rising shipping demand.

“Việt Nam continues to play a pivotal role in global supply chains, and we remain deeply committed to helping businesses in the north connect to the world with speed and reliability,” said Ee-Hui Tan, Managing Director of FedEx Vietnam and Cambodia.

“This additional flight strengthens our network, empowering our customers with faster service, greater reliability, and increased shipping capacity — giving them a sharper competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic market,” she added.

The new route also bolsters the Việt Nam–Europe trade corridor, especially for high-demand sectors such as electronics, textiles, and furniture. Since the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect in 2020, two-way trade has surged to nearly US$300 billion, according to the National Statistics Office, making Việt Nam the EU’s largest trading partner in ASEAN.

The service is expected to help exporters better meet rising demand from Europe. As European consumers increasingly turn to online shopping for Vietnamese products, faster and more reliable logistics solutions are helping local businesses expand into new markets and compete in the digital economy. — VNS