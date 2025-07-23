Imexpharm reports record profit in Q2

HÀ NỘI — Imexpharm Corporation has announced remarkable financial results for the second quarter of 2025, achieving a record profit of nearly VNĐ90 billion (US$3.4 million).

This impressive performance is on track to mark the company's fourth consecutive year of breaking profit records, as outlined in its annual general meeting earlier this year.

The recently published financial report reveals that Imexpharm's net revenue for Q2 reached VNĐ633 billion, up 22 per cent from the same period last year. The gross profit surged to VNĐ254 billion, a 27 per cent rise, driven by improved profit margins.

Despite rising financial and management costs, the company's net profit after tax climbed by 37 per cent, setting a new high for Q2.

Over the first six months of 2025, the company recorded a total revenue of over VNĐ1.2 trillion and a net profit of VNĐ165 billion, representing increases of 22 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

These results indicate that the company has accomplished 46.3 per cent of its annual revenue target and nearly 43 per cent of its profit before tax goal.

Imexpharm's growth momentum in the first half of 2025 is largely attributed to a robust recovery in the over-the-counter (OTC) medicine sector, according to the firm.

Revenue from this channel surged by 32 per cent, overtaking the prescription and hospital procurement (ETC) segment, which previously dominated sales.

This is the first time OTC has become the primary growth driver following a stagnation period in 2023 and 2024.

Notably, the revival of the OTC segment was especially pronounced in the northern region, where growth reached an impressive 70 per cent. Meanwhile, the ETC segment maintained a stable growth rate of 24 per cent, contributing 53 per cent to the total revenue for the first half of the year.

Key product categories also performed well, with antibiotics up 25 per cent, cough medicines rising by 73 per cent, and digestive support drugs increasing by 19 per cent.

As of the end of Q2, Imexpharm's total assets exceeded VNĐ3 trillion, up 20 per cent since the beginning of the year. Short-term assets accounted for over VNĐ1.7 trillion, up 21 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS