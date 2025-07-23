Fruit and vegetable exports reach over $3.8 billion in seven months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s fruit and vegetable exports are expected to reach over US$3.8 billion in the first seven months of 2025, showing a strong recovery after a sharp decline earlier this year, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

July alone is expected to see an estimated export revenue of around $731.4 million, up 33 per cent year-on-year, although slightly down from June. This brought the year-to-date decline to only 2.2 per cent, a significant improvement from the nearly 30 per cent drop recorded at the beginning of the year.

Key drivers of growth include durian, coconut, processed mango and passion fruit.

The price of Vietnamese coconut rose sharply to $7.26 per kilogramme this year, up from $1.21 in 2022 due to rising global demand. After China, the US began importing fresh coconuts from Việt Nam in 2023, while Middle Eastern markets also increased their purchases.

China remained Việt Nam’s largest buyer, accounting for 52.6 per cent of total exports, despite a year-on-year decrease of 65 per cent.

The US emerged as the fastest-growing market, with a 166 per cent increase in turnover, now making up 8.4 per cent of total exports. Japan, Taiwan (China) and the Netherlands also recorded strong growth, while exports to China and Thailand declined due to technical barriers.

On the import side, Việt Nam purchased fruits and vegetables worth $1.43 billion in the first seven months, up 17 per cent year-on-year.

At the National Fruit and Vegetable Export Conference held in HCM City last week, industry representatives identified banana and passion fruit as the next key export drivers.

Industry experts expect stronger momentum in the second half of 2025, especially for processed fruit products, which are seeing increasing demand from high-value markets. — VNS