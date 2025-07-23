Vietnam Airlines partners with ACB and Visa to launch Lotusmiles Pay

HÀ NỘI – Vietnam Airlines, in collaboration with Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) and Visa Inc., has officially launched Lotusmiles Pay.

Combining two main features in one card – the Vietnam Airlines membership card and an international payment card – this new product is designed to seamlessly connect air travel services with a broader financial and consumer ecosystem, delivering a convenient and comprehensive experience for members of the Lotusmiles loyalty programme.

Lotusmiles Pay is available in two versions: credit card and debit card. It enables users to make payments at millions of Visa-accepted merchants worldwide, while automatically earning miles in accordance with the Lotusmiles programme policy.

Issued and managed by ACB, the card can be opened online via the Lotusmiles app, with spending tracked through the ACB ONE platform.

With a membership database of nearly seven million, Vietnam Airlines will lead product marketing, bonus mile accrual, and membership tier upgrades based on specific spending criteria. Additionally, the airline retains the right to access transaction data generated through the card, supporting behavioural analytics, personalised offers, and the development of tailored cross-selling campaigns.

Speaking at the official launch ceremony, Lê Hồng Hà, CEO of Vietnam Airlines, stated: “For us, digital transformation goes beyond simply applying technology – it means rethinking how we connect with customers: understanding their needs, serving them precisely, and creating a seamless experience. Lotusmiles Pay helps bring us closer to that goal, extending our service beyond the flight into our customers’ everyday transactions.”

In this partnership, ACB serves as the card issuer and manages the entire operational process, delivering a genuine “one-stop” experience for users. With agile product development capabilities and deep insights into personal financial behaviour, ACB aims to position Lotusmiles Pay as a key offering for mid- to high-end customers – particularly those who travel frequently and seek seamless service experiences.

Từ Tiến Phát, CEO of ACB, shared: “We are proud to be the comprehensive issuing and operational partner for this special card. With our advanced financial analytics, modern operational systems, and extensive experience in serving high-net-worth clients, ACB is committed to delivering a smooth, smart, and premium financial journey for Lotusmiles members.”

With its global payment infrastructure, Visa provides the international payment technology backbone for Lotusmiles Pay, ensuring broad usability both domestically and abroad. The company currently partners with over 60 airlines across more than 30 countries and supports over 700 co-branded initiatives worldwide.

Sample data from VisaNet’s co-branded airline card portfolio (as of January 2024) indicates that co-branded cardholders spend 13 times more with partner airlines and carry out 12 times more airline-related transactions than standard cardholders. This underlines the value of co-branded cards and exclusive offers from Visa’s global partner network in meeting real customer needs.

Đặng Tuyết Dung, Country Manager for Visa Vietnam and Laos, commented: “Our collaboration with Vietnam Airlines and ACB reflects Visa’s long-term commitment to advancing Vietnam’s digital payment ecosystem. Lotusmiles Pay seamlessly bridges aviation, banking, and technology to meet multi-channel spending needs while maximising user benefits.”

With the Lotusmiles Pay credit card, members can choose between two benefit options: Accumulating unlimited award and qualifying miles based on spending; or Earning award miles combined with tier upgrades (Titanium, Gold, Platinum) based on total spending over 12 consecutive months.

With the debit card, members earn award miles based on both their spending and the average balance in their CASA (Current Account Savings Account), categorised by specific value tiers and whether the transactions are domestic or international.

After a pilot phase launched internally in May 2025, Lotusmiles Pay officially launches in July 2025, and is now available via digital platforms and service touchpoints from all three partners.

The introduction of Lotusmiles Pay underscores Vietnam Airlines’ commitment to modernising its loyalty programme, extending benefits beyond air travel, and aligning more closely with the digital lifestyles of its customers. This marks a tangible step forward in the airline’s digitalisation strategy and its move towards personalised services – enhancing both the experience and value for Lotusmiles members in today’s evolving landscape.— VNS