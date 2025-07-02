Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietnam Airlines Inaugurates direct Hà Nội–Milan route

July 02, 2025 - 11:44
Vietnam Airlines has officially launched its first direct flight connecting Hà Nội to Milan, Italy, marking a significant expansion of the national flag carrier’s presence in Europe.
Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân (centre) joined guests in launching the first direct flight between Hà Nội and Milan (Italy). — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines has officially launched its first direct flight connecting Hà Nội to Milan, Italy, marking a significant expansion of the national flag carrier’s presence in Europe. The new service brings the airline’s total number of direct routes to the continent to 10.

Flight VN73 departed Hà Nội’s Nội Bài International Airport carrying 155 passengers at 12.45am on July 1, and landed safely at Milan Malpensa International Airport at 7.40am local time. A formal inauguration ceremony was held upon arrival to celebrate the launch of the new route.

The return flight, VN72, took off from Milan at 12.45pm the same day and is scheduled to arrive in Hà Nội at 4.35am on July 2.

The Hà Nội–Milan route will operate three round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays using modern Boeing 787 wide-body aircraft. Each leg of the journey takes approximately 12 hours.

As Italy’s second largest economic hub and a major gateway to southwestern Europe, Milan is expected to become a strategic node in Vietnam Airlines' European network. The new connection is set to enhance travel convenience for passengers and support increased economic and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Italy ranks among Việt Nam’s top 10 fastest-growing international markets in 2024, with the number of Italian visitors reaching 155 per cent of 2023 figures.

Vietnam Airlines said the new route not only facilitates two-way passenger traffic but also reinforces its competitive edge in the Vietnam–Europe air travel market. — VNS

