Vietjet wins “Best Workplace in Asia” for fifth consecutive year at HR Asia Awards 2025

HCM CITY — Vietjet has once again been recognised as one of the region’s top employers, earning the title of “Best Workplace in Asia” for the fifth consecutive year at the HR Asia Awards 2025.

The award, presented annually by HR Asia, celebrates organisations that provide outstanding workplace environments across 16 countries and territories. Vietjet was honoured for its international working culture, attractive human resources policies, and employee-focused welfare programmes.

Currently, Vietjet is home to more than 9,000 professionals from over 60 countries and territories, operating dynamically across both domestic and international markets. With its vision of becoming a global aviation group, the airline continues to expand its flight network, attract high-quality talent, and enhance its services through advanced technology and experienced leadership.

Placing people at the centre of its operations, Vietjet ensures that employees receive regular health care, continuous training, and development opportunities. Each year, thousands of candidates apply for positions across the company, drawn by its strong welfare policies and professional working environment.

At the Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA), weekly and monthly international-standard training programmes are conducted for staff. The academy also invites leading experts to deliver workshops and share practical insights, enabling employees to strengthen their skills, broaden their knowledge, and advance their careers.

Partnering with Petrolimex to use SAF

In another major step forward, Vietjet has pioneered the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by Petrolimex Aviation on its flights in Việt Nam.

The initiative follows the signing of a cooperation agreement between Vietjet and Petrolimex Aviation in HCM City late last week. Under the agreement, Petrolimex Aviation successfully blended and supplied 1,200 m³ of SAF for Vietjet flights, marking the first-ever use of domestically produced SAF in the country.

Uông Việt Dũng, Director General of the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority, highlighted the strategic importance of the development.

“The launch of SAF is not only commercially significant but also strategically important, laying the foundation for a sustainable domestic SAF supply chain, meeting international market requirements, and encouraging cooperation among airlines, fuel suppliers, regulatory agencies, and financial institutions to expand SAF usage in Việt Nam,” he said.

Vietjet Standing Vice President Tô Việt Thắng added that the partnership underscores the airline’s long-term sustainability goals:

“With a total of 576 modern aircraft on order, Vietjet’s green fleet using SAF will contribute significantly to reducing emissions, protecting the environment, pioneering the use of clean fuel, and advancing our nation’s aspirations for growth in the global integration era.”

Petrolimex Aviation has also issued a Proof of Sustainability (PoS) in accordance with the ISCC EU standard, confirming the SAF meets strict international criteria for sustainability and CO₂ reduction.

Late last week, Vietjet, in partnership with Petrolimex Aviation, operated the first two flights in Việt Nam powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

SAF, produced from renewable and sustainable sources such as used cooking oil, agricultural by-products, wood biomass, and urban waste, can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent compared with traditional jet fuel. The fuel meets stringent international aviation standards and is fully safe for commercial operations. — VNS