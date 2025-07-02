Vietnam Elevator Expo 2025 to showcase global innovation

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Elevator Expo is set to return for its fourth edition in HCM City.

Under the theme "Elevators – The Rhythm of Modern Architecture", the event – jointly organised by the Vietnam Elevator Association (VNEA) and VINEXAD under the Ministry of Industry and Trade – runs from December 4 to 6 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), with participation from more than 120 exhibitors representing over 10 countries and territories.

The event will feature 150 booths and attract over 15,000 professional visitors, reflecting a nearly 30 per cent growth from last year’s edition, which hosted 100 companies and 14,000 visitors. It continues to strengthen supply chain links, promote technology, and boost Việt Nam’s global competitiveness in the elevator industry.

Additionally, a comprehensive programme of forums, seminars, and business matchmaking sessions will take place. These will address topics such as the integration of elevators in smart urban development, IoT applications, green and sensor technologies and advanced control systems.

Delegations from India, South Korea, Japan, China, ASEAN countries and Europe will participate in a targeted international business networking programme.

The event comes at a time of dynamic growth for Việt Nam’s elevator and escalator market.

According to a 2024 report by Credence Research, the market was valued at US$443.52 million and is projected to reach nearly $800 million by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.65 per cent, one of the highest in Southeast Asia.

Việt Nam currently has over 480,000 elevators in operation, with annual demand for 40,000 - 45,000 new units. This rising demand is driven by rapid urbanisation, with more than 42 per cent of Việt Nam’s 100 million population living in urban areas.

Large infrastructure and real estate developments, such as HCM City Metro Line 1, the Hanoi metro, Long Thanh International Airport (Phase 1), and mega-projects like Vinhomes Grand Park, Ocean Park and Ecopark, are expected to significantly accelerate the need for modern vertical transport solutions. — BIZHUB