Việt Nam takes on growing role in regional logistics

HCM CITY — Việt Nam is taking on growing role in regional logistics, experts agreed at the tlacSEA Connect Vietnam held in HCM City on July 1.

The event is part of efforts to introduce the transport logistic Southeast Asia and air cargo Southeast Asia exhibition (tlacSEA expo), set to take place in Singapore from October 29 to 31.

With the theme Strengthening regional partnerships amid global trade shifts, the event highlighted Việt Nam’s rising position in Southeast Asia’s logistics network.

In his keynote address, Nguyễn Duy Minh, chairman and CEO of InterLOG and vice president of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association, underscored the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific Economic Corridor and the growing role of air transport in regional connectivity.

He noted that Việt Nam was well-positioned to play a leading role in shaping new trade corridors.

“In a time of trade tensions and global uncertainty, identifying new economic routes is key.”

Việt Nam has a unique opportunity to lead this dialogue, and tlacSEA is an ideal platform to diversify trade and align the country’s logistics strengths with global demand, he said.

With 14 new industrial zones announced in the first quarter of 2025 and e-commerce growth projected at 16 - 30 per cent annually, Việt Nam is expanding its multimodal logistics network and strengthening its position in the regional supply chain.

A panel discussion on Việt Nam’s logistics potential featured Associate Prof. Dr. Hồ Thị Thu Hòa, head of the logistics and supply chain management department at the International University under VNU-HCM and director of the Vietnam Logistics Research and Development Institute.

She was joined by Nelson Wu, CEO of Vietjetair Cargo; Dr. Yap Kwong Weng, CEO of Vietnam SuperPort™ and head of strategy at YCH Group; Tony Anh, deputy CEO of ITL Corporation; and Trương Nguyễn Linh, deputy CEO of Vietnam International Container Terminals.

Michael Wilton, CEO and managing director of MMI Asia Pte Ltd, said Việt Nam is not only emerging as a logistics hub but also becoming a strategic node in Southeast Asia’s future supply chains.

“Vietnamese businesses attending tlacSEA 2025 in Singapore will gain opportunities to strengthen capabilities, expand regional networks and contribute to the region’s logistics transformation.”

Vietnamese businesses in logistics and related sectors are encouraged to attend tlacSEA 2025 to connect with international partners, learn from global best practices and explore new business opportunities.

tlacSEA are the regional editions of the world’s largest logistics and transport trade fair series.

MMI Asia, the organiser, is the regional subsidiary of Messe München GmbH, one of the world’s leading trade fair organisers. — VNS