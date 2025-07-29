Politics & Law
Đồng Nai promotes cultural heritage of the S'Tiêng

July 29, 2025 - 08:34
The Đồng Nai Province Tourism Association is working with the S’tiêng Ethnic Cultural Conservation Area to create new tourism products to preserve and promote cultural heritage of the S'tiêng ethnic minority.
CULTURAL TOURISM - Tourists visit the S’tiêng Ethic Cultural Conservation Area in Bom Bo Commune in Đồng Nai Province. VNA/VNS Photo K GửiH

The S'tiêng people are the second-largest ethnic group in Bình Phước Province (currently part of Đồng Nai Province after the administrative merger), with a population of nearly 97,000 people.

The S’tiêng people are the second-largest ethnic group in Bình Phước Province (currently part of Đồng Nai Province after the administrative merger), with a population of nearly 97,000 people.

With this population size and long history, the S’tiêng community has created its own unique and distinctive cultural identity.

The association will build new routes connecting cultural destinations in the province, including the S’tiêng Ethic Cultural Conservation Area in Bom Bo Commune.

The conservation area was established in 2012 to preserve and promote the traditional cultural values of the S’tiêng ethnic group. It also reflects local people’s contribution to national reunification during the resistance war.

The venue is now home to more than 100 antiques, and documents and photos about the history and culture of the S’tiêng people.

It introduces objects related to the resistance wars, such as rice pounders to prepare food for soldiers, and traditional long houses to hide soldiers from the enemies.

The images of the S’tiêng people pounding rice are featured in the famous revolutionary song titled Tiếng Chày Trên Sóc Bom Bo (The Sound of Rice Pounder at Bom Bo Village) by late composer Xuân Hồng.

BROCADE FASHION - Brocade weaving of the S’tiêng people is introduced at a fashion show “Ngày Mới Trên Sóc Bom Bo” (A New Day at Bom Bo Village), presenting 70 elegant dresses made of colourful brocade by renowned designer Minh Hạnh. VNA/VNS Photo Nhật Bình

The site also highlights their traditional crafts such as the making of rượu cần (wine stored in a big jar and drunk with long bamboo straws), basket weaving and brocade weaving, which were included in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2019, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The venue also has the largest gong set in Việt Nam and a stone xylophone weighing up to 20 tonnes.

Phạm Anh Tuấn, director of the conservation area’s management board, said, “The conservation area concentrates not only on preserving the national intangible cultural heritage of the S’tiêng people but also promotes their unique traits, including the art of gong performance and folk dances and songs, which are in danger of disappearing.

He added that the board is facing difficulties in keeping and spreading folk songs and dance, particularly Tơm Bớt ancient songs, which are known by a few elderly people.

He proposed that the provincial authorities combine preservation with tourism as a way to bring the S'tiêng ethnic culture closer to the public and instill love and pride in national cultural values among the young generation.

The provincial Tourism Association asks the conservation area to draft a tour introducing the unique cultural traits of the S’tiêng ethnic group as a way of preserving local culture and developing tourism at the same time. — VNS

GONG SHOW - S’tiêng artisans provide gong performances at the conservation area. VNA/VNS Photo by Nhật Bình

