Summer Khmer language classes help preserve cultural identity in An Giang

AN GIANG – Every summer, Khmer pagodas across the Mekong Delta province of An Giang open free Khmer language classes for children.

These classes equip young learners with reading and writing skills, preserving the unique cultural heritage of the Khmer ethnic community.

As the summer takes hold in Tà Mum Pagoda in Định Hòa Commune, the tranquil pagoda grounds come alive with the voices of children practising Khmer spelling and reading. This summer, nearly 200 students aged 5 to 15 are enrolled in the pagoda’s classes. Around 100 students study directly at the pagoda, while the others attend lessons at a nearby primary school.

Third grader Danh Út said that he is overjoyed to come to the pagoda every summer with his friends to attend the Khmer classes.

“Before, I could read Khmer but not write it. Now I can do both, thanks to the enthusiastic guidance from the monks,” he said.

Teaching is led by dedicated monks with years of study, as well as Khmer-speaking teachers and elder volunteers from the community. While the programme typically runs for just over two months, quality is a priority. Lessons follow updated textbooks, and students are tested at the end of the course, with awards given to those with outstanding results.

According to Venerable Danh Minh Tuấn, head monk of Tà Mum Pagoda, this summer has seen a larger number of students compared to previous years. In response, the pagoda has organised additional classrooms, adjusted schedules, and grouped students by age to ensure effective learning.

“Our main goal is to help children master basic Khmer language skills – listening, speaking, reading, and writing. These summer classes also introduce them to traditional customs, forms of address, and cultural practices of the Khmer people,” said Venerable Tuấn.

Định Hòa Commune is home to a large Khmer population, and interest in summer classes remains high year after year. This year, the commune coordinated with several pagodas – including Tà Mum, Cà Nhung, Thanh Gia, Bần Bé, and Tổng Quản – to offer Khmer classes for students from Grade 1 to Grade 5, starting in early June.

Chương Hoàng Tha, Chairman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Định Hòa commune, noted that the local authorities and pagodas work closely to promote the programme.

Local authorities support the classes by repairing facilities, providing desks and chairs, and offering notebooks and pens to students in need. At the end of the course, the commune also presents gifts to learners to encourage their efforts.

Parents and community members see the classes as more than just language lessons. They provide a safe, meaningful summer activity that helps young students avoid unhealthy distractions like video games and reduce the risk of accidents during summer holidays.

More importantly, the classes contribute to preserving the Khmer language and the Khmer ethnic group’s traditional values. — VNA/VNS