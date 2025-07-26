Painter preserves childhood memories in artwork

HÀ NỘI Familiar images of a village in northern Việt Nam, including small paths fragrant with the smell of straw or fields of golden rice ready for harvest, are vividly depicted in painter Quỳnh Thơm’s artwork exhibited at 16 Ngô Quyền Exhibition House in Hà Nội.

The exhibition, entitled Sắc Quê 6 (Village Colours 6), continues a series with the same theme that he has persistently pursued for many years, while also marking a milestone in the maturation of his creative thoughts and emotions.

Visitors are invited to the artistic world of 79 paintings with bright, vibrant colours and tight compositions. Compared to his previous exhibitions like Village Colours 4 or Village Colours 3, the painter’s use of colour is bolder and freer. Traditional colours like bright yellow, green and deep brown are refreshed through a daring combination of light and depth, evoking the past while touching on the present.

Thơm was born in 1971 in a village in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc, now Phú Thọ Province. These familiar images of rural life have deeply permeated his consciousness and become a continuous source of inspiration throughout his creative journey.

“Each of my paintings is a fragment of memory, a breath of childhood, and a moment of slow, deep living. I was born among bamboo hedges, rice paddies and ponds. Those colours of nature are very real and very close. And even if I go far away, that village essence always lingers, like an unending nostalgia,” the 54-year-old painter said.

To Thơm, painting is not merely an artistic passion, but also a way to preserve his homeland in his heart and depict himself through each layer of colour. Each time he paints is a return home, and each exhibition marks a milestone in both technique and emotion.

“My artistic journey will continue as long as my homeland remains in my heart and there are those who empathise,” he said.

According to artist Đỗ Ngọc Dũng, one can easily find in Thơm's paintings the familar images of a rural area in the Red River Delta or midlands, with palm-covered hills, green forests, the poetic surface of Đại Lải Lake or the vastness of Đầm Vạc, the grandeur of Tam Đảo in the early mist and the sacredness of the mountainous region of Tây Thiên.

“Life emerges pure and gentle under the artist's skilled and delicate brushstrokes. All of this is depicted not only through shapes and colours, but also through a depth of emotion, nostalgia, reflection and a heartfelt love for life,” he noted.

“When present life has become too bustling, these colours, in that vibrant, rural space, penetrate our vision, soothing and purifying our souls, leading us towards goodness. That is the message that Thơm conveys with his talent and dedication.”

Artist Lương Xuân Đoàn, president of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, said he believes that, amid the vibrant flow of contemporary art, the decision of an artist to steadfastly engage with rural-themed, lyrical works that reflect the essence of Vietnamese culture is a valuable signal.

He said this not only demonstrates technical skill, but also embodies the ethics of the profession, showing that the artist maintains his integrity in every brushstroke and will undoubtedly go far on his creative journey.

Art critic Mai Thị Ngọc Oanh, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, said that she also highly appreciates Thơm’s artistic path, noting that he demonstrates a harmonious blend of technique, emotion and a spirit of continuity with tradition.

“He is one of the few young artists who persistently pursue the theme of his homeland,” she added.

The Village Colours 6 exhibition runs until August 11. VNS