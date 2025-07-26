Việt Nam–Russia 70-year ties celebrated with vibrant cultural activities in Moscow

HÀ NỘI — A vibrant series of cultural diplomacy events is underway across Russia to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Russia (1950-2025).

Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in coordination with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and authorities in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, the events celebrate the Vietnamese people’s rich cultural heritage.

The initiative is further highlighted by the presence of Madam Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and a high-level Vietnamese delegation.

On July 24, Ly met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko to discuss bilateral cooperation in culture and education.

She conveyed warm greetings from General Secretary Tô Lâm to President Putin, while Chernyshenko extended Putin’s regards in return. He praised the outcomes of the General Secretary’s visit to Russia in May and announced Russia would send a delegation to Việt Nam for the 80th National Day.

Ly expressed gratitude for Russia’s hospitality and emphasised the significance of continued cultural exchange. She highlighted Russia’s support for the first Vietnamese Cultural Festival at Red Square, calling it a valuable opportunity to promote Vietnamese arts and traditions to Russian citizens and the international community.

Deputy PM Chernyshenko reaffirmed Russia’s support for expanding educational ties, including increasing scholarships for Vietnamese students in fields such as culture and science. He also backed the introduction of Vietnamese language classes in schools with many Vietnamese students and praised the Vietnamese community for its industriousness and respect for local law.

The highlight of Ly’s visit was the opening of the “Việt Nam – Colours from the Tropics” Cultural Festival at Moscow’s Red Square on July 25.

In her address, she thanked the Russian Government and city of Moscow, underscoring the long-standing friendship between the two countries. She spoke of shared history, teacher-student relationships that trained Vietnamese leaders, and deep-rooted ties within many Vietnamese-Russian families.

Russian Federation Council Deputy Chairman Andrei Yatskin, representing Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, welcomed the festival’s opening in Moscow’s most hospitable square, underscoring the event as a celebration of the enduring friendship between the two peoples.

He noted that the high level of trust between President Putin and General Secretary Tô Lâm had enabled rapid progress in many areas, particularly in culture and humanitarian cooperation, with the Vietnamese Cultural Festival serving as a clear example. Yatskin expressed confidence that during the festival days, Moscow residents and visitors would enjoy a truly memorable experience.

On July 23, Ly visited a Vietnamese language class for children at the Hanoi–Moscow Multifunctional Complex (INCENTRA).

Deeply moved by their fluency and connection to Việt Nam, she reaffirmed language as a sacred link to cultural identity. She emphasised that overseas Vietnamese are an inseparable part of the nation and gifted the students with Vietnamese books.

On the morning of July 24, Ly and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the statue of late President Hồ Chí Minh in Moscow. VNA/VNS