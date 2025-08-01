Việt Nam enhances ties with Latin America’s left‑wing parties

MEXICO CITY — A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, led by Deputy Head Đinh Thị Mai, paid working visits to Venezuela and Mexico from July 23 to August 1, aiming to strengthen ties with Latin American countries across various fields.

During the visit to Mexico from July 27 to August 1, Mai held a meeting with Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, General Secretary of the Labour Party (PT) of Mexico. She also delivered remarks at a plenary session of the PT Central Committee, met with Congressman Pedro Vázquez, Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Foreign Affairs Committee, and held working sessions with Congresswoman Ana Karina Rojo Pimentel, Chairwoman of the Committee on Social Welfare and President of the Mexico–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.

At the meetings, Mai emphasised that the purpose of the visit was to promote friendship and cooperation between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the PT, as well as with other political forces in Mexico. The trip was particularly significant as Việt Nam and Mexico celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations (1975–2025).

She conveyed an invitation from CPV leadership to Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez and other PT leaders to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day on September 2, 2025.

Mai affirmed that the Party, the State, and people of Việt Nam value and remember the support of Latin American nations, including Mexico, during Việt Nam’s struggle for independence and reunification.

She noted that bilateral ties have continuously developed on the basis of political trust, sincere cooperation, and mutual respect, with expanding collaboration and concrete results across sectors.

For his part, PT General Secretary Alberto Anaya expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s liberation struggle and socio‑economic development. He attributed Việt Nam’s current success to the leadership of the CPV and the ideological foundation laid by President Hồ Chí Minh.

He also hailed Việt Nam’s post‑Đổi Mới (Renewal) achievements, highlighting its transformation from an agricultural economy into a regional hi‑tech industrial hub.

Speaking at the PT Central Committee session, Mai said the cooperation between the two parties serves as an exemplary model of ties between the CPV and Latin American political parties.

At her meetings with Congressman Pedro Vázquez and Congresswoman Ana Karina Rojo Pimentel, Mai welcomed the formation of the Mexico–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, affirming that strengthened parliamentary diplomacy would help lay a legal and political foundation for the establishment of a comprehensive partnership, while creating an effective dialogue channel.

During the visit to Venezuela from July 23 to 27, the Vietnamese delegation met with Rander Peña, Vice President for Foreign Affairs of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV); Eduardo Piñera, Vice President and Head of PSUV's Ideology and Training Commission; Saul Ortega, Chairman of the Venezuela–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group; and Tatiana Pugh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation also attended the opening of the People’s Summit for Peace and Against War, laid flowers at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in Caracas, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Vietnamese Embassy on the occasion of Việt Nam’s 78th Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27). _ VNS