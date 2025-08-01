Deputy PM, FM receives Cambodian ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn hosted a reception for Cambodian Ambassador to Việt Nam Chea Kimtha in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Praising the strong development in the bilateral relations, Sơn noted that high-level meetings between the two Parties and Governments have guided the increasingly trustful and close bilateral ties, with cooperation mechanisms and people-to-people exchanges proving highly effective.

He proposed close coordination in arranging upcoming high-level visits, affirming Việt Nam’s readiness to welcome Cambodian leaders to the 80th National Day celebrations. He also called for joint efforts to ensure the success of the 21st meeting of the Việt Nam–Cambodia Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation in Cambodia and the 13th conference on cooperation and development between border provinces.

Besides, he underscored the need to resolve outstanding land border issues, expand economic cooperation, and enhance connectivity at border gates, transport, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Cambodian diplomat, for her part, stressed that both sides need to enhance information sharing and cooperation in combating transnational crimes, particularly online scams.

She briefed her host on the outcomes of recent negotiations between Cambodia and Thailand in Malaysia, underlining that both sides had agreed to a ceasefire. She affirmed Cambodia’s commitment to strictly adhering to the agreement and its policy of pursuing lasting peace and stability with Thailand and other countries in the region.

Chea Kimtha expressed appreciation to countries, including Việt Nam, for promoting and promptly voicing support for the ceasefire agreement, acknowledging Son’s remarks at the July 28 reception marking the 30th anniversary of Vietnam's official accession to ASEAN.

Sơn welcomed the Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire agreement, calling it an initial success that creates favourable conditions for both countries to restore peace and resume future cooperation. He expressed sympathy for the losses and damage suffered by both nations, particularly among civilians.

Affirming that both Cambodia and Thailand are close friends of Việt Nam, Sơn urged the two sides to exercise restraint and settle disputes via peaceful means in accordance with international law, the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

The ambassador praised Vietnam's readiness to play an active role in helping Cambodia and Thailand implement the ceasefire agreement and bolster cooperation in the spirit of ASEAN friendship and solidarity for the long-term interests of both sides and the region. — VNS