Body of missing tourist identified in Vịnh Xanh 58 boat disaster

QUẢNG NINH — Authorities in Quảng Ninh Province have confirmed that the body of woman found yesterday in Hạ Long Bay was one of final two victims who had been missing since the Vịnh Xanh 58 tour boat capsized on Hạ Long Bay on July 19.

DNA analysis established the victim as H.T.Q., born in 1975 and residing in Hồng Vân Commune, Hà Nội. She was one of the passengers on board the ill-fated vessel that overturned during a sudden strong thunderstorm.

On July 25, at around 3.00pm, rescue teams discovered the body following a tip-off from local people. The body was found in the area of Dứa estuary near Titop Island, approximately two nautical miles from the site of the accident.

The body was quickly recovered and transported to Bãi Cháy Hospital for identification. Following confirmation, the remains were handed over to the victim’s family for burial.

H.T.Q.’s husband, who was also on board the vessel, did not survive the incident.

Search and rescue operations remain ongoing. Local authorities, volunteer teams and residents continue efforts to locate the final missing victim.

The Vịnh Xanh 58, registered as QN 48-7105, was carrying 49 people – 46 tourists and 3 crew members – on a sightseeing tour in Hạ Long Bay when it capsized approximately 35 minutes into the trip due to a sudden squall. Ten individuals were rescued.

As of late July 25, a total of 38 victims have been identified and returned to their families. One person remains unaccounted for. — VNS