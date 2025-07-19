Eleven people saved, 27 bodies found in boat capsizing incident in Hạ Long Bay

QUẢNG NINH — Authorities in the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh are mounting urgent, large‑scale search and rescue operations after a tourist boat capsized in Hạ Long Bay on July 19, leaving multiple casualties and missing persons.

By 8:45pm, authorities had recovered 27 bodies, including eight children, and rescued 11 people. The boat was carrying 53 people (including 48 Vietnamese tourists and five crewmembers) at the time of the incident.

The boat, identified as Vịnh Xanh 58 (registration QN‑7105), overturned at about 1.45pm near Đầu Gỗ Cave while carrying visitors in the world‑famous bay. According to official reports, a sudden thunderstorm (unrelated to the incoming Typhoon Wipha) swept through the area, causing the vessel to sink.

Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Quảng Ninh Province People’s Committee Phạm Đức Ấn, along with other provincial leaders and representatives from relevant departments and agencies, was present at the scene to oversee rescue work. The top priority, officials stressed, is ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew members.

Rescue forces, including local authorities and nearby fishermen, were immediately mobilised. Teams worked through the afternoon and into the night, using all available personnel and equipment.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued an official dispatch, directing immediate action. The dispatch, sent to the National Civil Defence Steering Committee; the Ministers of National Defence, Public Security, and Construction; and the Chairman of the Quảng Ninh Province People’s Committee, conveyed his deepest sympathies to the victims and condolences to the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister ordered Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà to be present at the site to coordinate and supervise search and rescue efforts. He instructed the Ministry of National Defence to lead operations in close cooperation with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant agencies, mobilising all available resources and vessels in the area to accelerate rescue work. Authorities are required to provide prompt care and support to victims’ families.

An investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the incident, with instructions to strictly handle any violations and urgently review maritime safety procedures to prevent similar tragedies.

The National Civil Defence Steering Committee is tasked with closely monitoring the ongoing operation, coordinating additional resources when needed, and reporting promptly on any issues beyond its remit. Quảng Ninh authorities have been directed to notify fishing boats and vessels operating nearby to remain vigilant and assist rescue teams.

The Ministry of Construction has been assigned to provide personnel, equipment, and facilities to support search and rescue teams as requested by the competent authorities.

As of late evening on July 19, rescue forces continued to work against the clock in Hạ Long Bay, with efforts focused on accounting for all those aboard the ill‑fated vessel. — VNS