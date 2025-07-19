Face ID introduced at Đà Nẵng Airport

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city’s international airport authority has introduced biometric technology on the VneID platform, Face ID, for all passengers with paperless aviation procedure, the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam, Đà Nẵng branch (ACV-Đà Nẵng), said it’s the latest digital application that has been put into operation at the airport.

It said by using Face ID on the digital application, passengers on flights of the national carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget Vietjet Air can use biometric identification on the VneID application, instead of presenting ID card at the security check-point and boarding gate.

The Face ID will help reduce the time and create more convenient for passengers along with the Auto Gate, an automatic immigration declaration system, self-service bag drop, self-check-in kiosks, auto-boarding gate, video call kiosks and multi-language information search screens.

The airport is the first in Việt Nam to apply completely automated service for passengers from check-in to boarding.

Đà Nẵng Airport has 24 direct air routes, of which 16 are international, servicing around 112 flights per day. The terminal is designed to be able to handle 28 million passengers and 200,000 tonnes of cargo a year by 2030.

Đà Nẵng International Airport hosted 13.4 million passengers, of which 6.2 million were international arrivals, and 32,400 tonnes of cargo, earning total revenue of VNĐ1.6 trillion (US$64 million) in 2024.

The airport has been designed for handling 14 million passengers with a series of infrastructure upgrading and expansion projects in 2026-28.

ACV Đà Nẵng said it has been co-operating with AIAIVN company in launching the multi-language Chatbot that helps supporting passengers with 50 languages. — VNS