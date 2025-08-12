Gia Lai to begin two projects worth $200 million this month

HÀ NỘI — Gia Lai Province will break ground on two projects at once, with a combined investment of over VNĐ5 trillion (US$190 million) on August 19.

Bình Định Vinanutrifood Joint Stock Company will implement phase 1 of the centralised agro-forestry production and processing complex with a total investment of nearly VNĐ500 billion in Tây Sơn Commune.

The project will cover an area of 10 hectares and apply AI-powered plantation management combined with blockchain-based product traceability.

Its designed annual capacity includes 10,000 tonnes of animal feed, 20,000 tonnes of canned fruit, 1,000 tonnes of instant fruit products, 2,000 tonnes of functional foods and 5,000 cubic metres of cosmetics.

The plant will organise production and purchase outputs from a 2,500-hectare raw material zone, focusing on local agricultural strengths such as mango, coconut, pineapple and chilli, along with valuable medicinal herbs.

Once operational, the project is expected to create stable employment for 200–300 direct workers at the plant and around 800–1,000 indirect jobs in the surrounding area.

On the same day, Phù Mỹ Investment Group Joint Stock Company will begin phase 1 of the Phù Mỹ Industrial Park in Phù Mỹ Đông Commune.

Covering 436.87 hectares, with a total investment of over VNĐ4.5 trillion, the project will focus on constructing and operating industrial park infrastructure to meet production development needs and attract both domestic and foreign investment.

The industrial park aims to leverage its geographical advantages and the potential of Phù Mỹ Port, while integrating trade promotion activities and business support services and fostering the formation of large-scale industrial production chains.

This is also a step toward realising the province’s development plan for 2025–2030, contributing to significant economic restructuring, enhancing industrial production value and increasing local budget revenues.

The two projects are expected to create strong ripple effects, attract additional investment capital, improve the value of local products and uphold Gia Lai’s position on Việt Nam’s industrial and agro-processing map. — VNS