Techcombank CEO Jens Lottner to lead next chapter

HÀ NỘI — The Board of Directors of Techcombank has officially announced the State Bank of Vietnam's approval of the proposed personnel list for the appointment of Dr. Jens Lottner as Chief Executive Officer for a second consecutive term, covering the period from 2025 to 2030.

The decision takes effect on August 18, 2025, following approval by the SBV under Document No 6605/NHNN-QLGS dated July 30, 2025. This reappointment reflects the board’s consistent strategy and strong confidence in Dr. Lottner’s effective leadership.

Dr. Jens Lottner brings over 30 years of experience in finance and banking across leading global institutions such as McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, and Siam Commercial Bank (Thailand). More than two-thirds of his career has been based in Asia. Notably, his first five-year term at Techcombank was marked by his pioneering efforts in digital transformation, helping position Techcombank as one of the region’s leading tech-driven financial institutions.

Sharing his thoughts on the reappointment, Dr. Jens Lottner said: "I’m deeply honoured to continue leading Techcombank through its next phase of transformation. With this honour comes great responsibility, as the bank has set ambitious goals for the future. I firmly believe that we have the right strategy and, with the strong commitment and support of the Board of Directors, we will continue to achieve new milestones and be a proud partner to Việt Nam in this new era of growth."

The year 2025 marks the final year of Techcombank’s current five-year transformation strategy, based on the three strategic pillars of Data, Digitalisation, and Talent. This has been a pivotal period in Techcombank’s journey, during which its transformation has delivered tangible and meaningful value for customers, the bank, and its stakeholders.

Under the leadership of Dr. Lottner and his exceptional executive team, Techcombank has delivered strong business results with record-breaking performance across multiple metrics. In 2024, the bank recorded a pre-tax profit of VNĐ27.5 trillion, up 20.3 per cent year-on-year. Total operating income (TOI) reached VNĐ47.0 trillion, a 17.3 per cent increase compared to 2023. The bank’s CASA (current account savings account) ratio reached 40.9 per cent, with a record CASA balance of VNĐ231 trillion. In Q2 2025, pre-tax profit reached VNĐ7.9 trillion—its highest quarterly profit ever. Techcombank also led Việt Nam’s banking sector in brand health, with its Brand Equity Index (BEI) rising over 60 per cent in 2024, and the bank ranked in the top 2 in terms of customer engagement with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91 points.

This momentum reflects the success of Techcombank’s comprehensive transformation strategy and its close alignment with Việt Nam’s economic development. As a result, FiinRatings upgraded the bank’s credit rating from “A+” to “AA-” with a “Stable” outlook in 2024. In July 2025, the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) announced Techcombank’s inclusion in the Việt Nam Sustainable Development Index (VNSI), recognising it among the top 20 companies with the highest sustainability scores in the market.

During this period, the Overseas Talent Roadshow, launched in 2022, has become one of Techcombank’s signature recruitment initiatives in the journey to seek and connect Vietnamese talent around the world, in countries such as Singapore, the UK, France, the US, and Australia. Oustanding Vietnamese professionals living abroad, upon joining Techcombank, will be given the best conditions to leverage and develop their international expertise, contributing to the bank’s growth and the nation’s prosperity.

By redefining financial services through a customer-centric, seamlessly integrated ecosystem designed to deliver superior experiences and foster long-term relationships, Techcombank became the first and only bank in Việt Nam to be named “Best Bank in Việt Nam” by Global Finance, FinanceAsia and Euromoney for two consecutive years (2024–25) and was also honored as “Best Managed Bank in Việt Nam” by The Asian Banker.

At the Asian Banker Global Leadership Awards 2025, held in July 2025, Dr. Jens Lottner was named “Best Bank CEO in Việt Nam (2022–25)”, a prestigious andindependent recognition of his outstanding leadership since assuming the CEO position at Techcombank in 2020-25 period.Backed by the strong trust of the Board and the solid foundation built over Techcombank’s nearly 32-year journey, Dr. Jens Lottner remains confident: "Techcombank will continue delivering leading, comprehensive digital financial solutions to customers and the people of Việt Nam." — VNS