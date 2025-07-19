Gia Lai launches major crime crackdown

GIA LAI — Police in Gia Lai Province launched an intensive crime crackdown campaign on July 18, deploying joint armed patrol teams from five specialised units to ensure security for major upcoming political and social events.

The two-month campaign, running from July 18 to September 18, takes place as the province prepares for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), the Traditional Day of Việt Nam People’s Public Security Force and Party Congresses at all levels ahead of the 14th National Party Congress.

Phạm Anh Tuấn, chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that the launch reflects a strong commitment to public security and lays a solid foundation for the province’s sustainable development.

During the campaign, the provincial police are mobilising maximum personnel and resources, applying coordinated measures to strongly suppress organised crime, smuggling, fraud and drug-related offences, as well as violations of environmental and food safety regulations.

Police forces will closely monitor communities and respond promptly to any emerging issues.

The provincial police are also raising public awareness to promote self-defence, property protection and legal compliance.

In addition, Task Force 151 has been established, comprising officers from criminal, drug, mobile, traffic and 113 police forces, conducting both armed and plainclothes patrols across key areas. — VNS